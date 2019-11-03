Kabul Police Arrested Head of a Criminal Gang

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2019)

The police forces in Kabul have arrested the head of a criminal gang, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said security forces arrested Sharifullah alias Babak, one of the most dangerous criminals and head of a gang of robbers in the capital Kabul.

The individual was arrested during an operation in PD9 area of Kabul on Sunday.

Babak who is a resident of Hotkhail area of Kabul, was involved in armed robberies, theft of vehicles, murders, burglary, looting and other criminal activities in Kabul, the statement added.