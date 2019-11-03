Kabul Police Arrested Head of a Criminal Gang

Ariana News Leave a comment 33 Views

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2019)

The police forces in Kabul have arrested the head of a criminal gang, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said security forces arrested Sharifullah alias Babak, one of the most dangerous criminals and head of a gang of robbers in the capital Kabul.

The individual was arrested during an operation in PD9 area of Kabul on Sunday.

Babak who is a resident of Hotkhail area of Kabul, was involved in armed robberies, theft of vehicles, murders, burglary, looting and other criminal activities in Kabul, the statement added.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Abdullah at SCO Emphasizes on Regional Cooperation, Counter-Terrorism

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2019)Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah called on participants at the …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News