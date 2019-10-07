Kabul Police Arrest Six Suspects of Car Theft

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2019)

Kabul police have arrested a group of six-suspects in connection with the stealing of vehicles from different areas in the City.

The group was under police investigation, the Kabul police said in a statement on Monday.

The suspects were arrested from the vicinity of PD11 and PD15 of the capital Kabul.

Police also recovered a stolen vehicle during the operation.

Colonel Mueenuddin Syal, the Chief of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kabul Police said the group used to steal the vehicles after taking the driver to unpopulated areas.

Mr. Syal added that Kabul police were able to arrest 89 suspects in connection with different crimes during the last two weeks and all cases have been referred to the judicial organs for further processing.