Kabul Owns 122 Amusement Parks: Municipality

The officials at Kabul Municipality said on Saturday that the capital Kabul currently owns 122 amusement parks.

According to the officials, interested private sectors can lease the parks to build them.

They emphasize that this way the private sector can benefit from investing in the construction of the parks and the people by using from the services.

“13 amusement parks are quite ready for the private sector to take their responsibility and cooperate with us,” said Nargis Mohmand, the spokesperson for Kabul Municipality.

Meanwhile, some members of the private sector say that they are ready to invest in building amusement parks if the municipality leases the projects through long-term contracts.

Jan Aqa Naweed, spokesperson for the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that the private sector provides better services than government.

At the same time, Zabihullah, a resident of Kabul suggests the municipality to rent the parks to the private sector in order to increase the services and the government’s revenue.

This comes as most of the parks in Kabul are not usable and they have changed to ruins or safe places for drug addicts.