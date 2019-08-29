Kabul Municipality Fines Company for Illegal Cutting Down of Trees

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2019)

Kabul Municipality fined a contractor company with 5.76 million Afghanis for illegal cutting down of 24 trees in Kabul Airport road, Municipality said in a statement released on August 29.

According to the Kabul Municipality, the trees have been cut for installing security cameras and the act was done without any prior coordination with them.

“We will pursue the case through Kabul Municipality, and we will not allow anyone to harm public assets,” Mahtab Alemi, deputy mayor for urban services said.

Meanwhile, local residents express their anger for such an action.