Kabul, Moscow Still Debating on Holding Afghan Peace Talks: MoFA

The Afghan government is yet to take a decision on whether to participate in the planned meeting on peace in Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) says Kabul and Moscow are debating on the issue.

The MoFA Spokesman Sebghat Ahmadi said that discussions were ongoing regarding the issue of holding talks on Afghanistan with Russian side how to convene the meeting.

The Moscow multi-national meeting on Afghanistan was expected to take place in early September this year, but it was delayed after Kabul refused to send its delegation to the conference, reasoning lack of consultation.

The Taliban had been also invited to the conference and the militant group had even confirmed it. However, some former members of the Taliban were not optimistic regarding the representatives of the Taliban would participate in the Moscow meeting this time.

“The participation of the Taliban is probable, if the agenda of the meeting not changed, they will attend and want the presence of the Afghan government delegation as well,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban.

This comes as Pakistan also confirmed that it would take part in the Moscow talks.

Citing officials, Pakistan’s Daily Times reported that Islamabad will attend the planned meeting on peace in Afghanistan.