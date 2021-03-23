Latest News
Kabul man arrested on suspicion of raping 8-year-old girl
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said on Tuesday a Kabul man, named Zikrullah, has been arrested on suspicion of having raped an eight-year-old girl.
According to Arian the incident took place on Monday in Karte Sakhi in PD3 in Kabul.
The case will be handed over to the attorney general’s office (AGO), Arian said.
Ghani to propose elections in counter-offer to US proposal: Report
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a peace plan he will put forward as a counter-offer to a U.S. proposal that he rejects, two senior government officials told Reuters.
According to Reuters, Ghani will unveil his proposal at an international gathering in Turkey next month, signalling his refusal to accept Washington’s plan for his elected government to be replaced by an interim administration, the officials said.
Washington, which agreed last year in a deal with the Taliban to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 after nearly two decades, is pressing for a peace deal to end the war between the government and the Taliban.
This comes amid stalled negotiations in Doha.
U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been circulating a proposal which would replace the Kabul government with an interim administration. But Ghani has voiced vehement opposition to any solution that requires his government to step aside for unelected successors.
“The counterproposal which we are going to present at the Istanbul meeting would be to call for early presidential elections if the Taliban agree on a ceasefire,” one senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Another Afghan government official told Reuters: “The president would never agree to step aside and any future government should be formed through democratic process, not a political deal.”
A third senior official also said Ghani’s proposal would include possible early elections, although he did not specify the exact time frame for the vote. The third official said Ghani had already shared his road map with Khalilzad.
With just weeks left before the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline, Washington is seeking regional backing for its approach to push the Kabul government and insurgents to share power.
But diplomats and foreign officials have said it will be difficult to move forward with the U.S. plans without Ghani’s support, Reuters reported.
During a visit to the region, which included stops in Doha and Islamabad, Khalilzad pushed for a conference to be hosted by Turkey with involvement from the United Nations next month.
The Afghan officials said that as part of Ghani’s counter-proposal, his government would ask the U.N. to closely observe the new election to ensure it is accepted by all sides.
A presidential palace spokesman declined to comment.
Blinken offers boost for NATO, cooperation on Afghanistan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to rebuild and revitalise the transatlantic NATO military alliance and to share American plans on any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Speaking on his first visit to NATO headquarters, Blinken said the alliance was at a pivotal moment in facing threats around the world, as well as climate change, Reuters reported.
“I’ve come here to express the United States’ steadfast commitment (to NATO),” Blinken told reporters as he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
“The United States wants to rebuild our partnerships, first and foremost with our NATO allies, we want to revitalise the alliance.”
Reuters reported that after four years of friction with Washington under the presidency of Donald Trump, who said the alliance was obsolete, NATO’s European allies have also welcomed the change in tone under new U.S. President Joe Biden.
Stoltenberg has set out areas where NATO could modernise over the medium term – from climate measures to more sustainable funding of military operations – and needs U.S. support,
Asked about any possible withdrawal from Afghanistan, Blinken said a U.S. review of options was still underway and he would listen and consult with allies. NATO foreign ministers will discuss Afghanistan over the next two days in Brussels.
“We went in together, we have adjusted together and when the time is right, we will leave together,” Blinken said of Western involvement in the country.
NATO to be included in troop withdrawal decision: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the troop withdrawal decision will be done in consultation with NATO allies.
Addressing a joint press conference in Brussels, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, ahead of the two-day Foreign Ministers meeting, Blinken said the review of the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline is still underway but that no decisions will be taken without the input of NATO allies.
“I am here [in Brussels] to listen and consult,” he said.
“We went in together, we adjusted together and when the time is right we will leave together,” he added.
Blinken said the common word, or theme, is “together” and that the US will make its decision in conjunction with NATO allies.
“As we consult on way forward we shall do so as an Alliance”, said Blinken
Stoltenberg meanwhile said peace talks are fragile but noted that negotiations were the only way to achieve a lasting peace in Afghanistan.
“To achieve this all parties must negotiate in good faith and all actors in region need to be involved,” he said adding that the Taliban also needs to cut ties with terrorist organizations.
