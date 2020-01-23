Kabul – Kandahar highway in need for grave reconstruction

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2020)

The Kabul – Kandahar highway is partially damaged in parts of Zabul province. The Zabul residents say that more than 100 bridges have also been destroyed due to war, IED blasts, and heavy loaded cars, adding that they will block the highway if it is not reconstructed.

The Kabul – Kandahar highway is no more of use in Zabul areas. The drivers and travellers of the highway underscore that the travel distance in terms of time has increased from 5 to 16 hours.

More than 170 km of the Kabul – Kandahar highway is situated along with Zabul province and, it is in a poor state.

Ata Jan Haq Bayan, the chair of Zabul Provincial council, and the people warn that if there are no plans to rehabilitate the highway, they will have to close it to the traffic.

Meanwhile, officials in Zabul Public Affairs Department said that more than 100 bridges have been destroyed, and that road has been turned into streams and floodways. They add that if they are given the required budget, they can fix it.

The Kabul-Kandahar highway is 483 km long; it connects the south and western provinces to Kabul, and it plays a vital role in the country’s transit trade.