Kabul-Kandahar Highway Closes Due to Ongoing Clashes

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2018 10:48 am)

Kabul-Kandahar Highway remains closed to traffic since last night in Shirazai area of Sayed Abad District in Wardak Province, local officials said.

According to the commander of Sayed Abad district, part of this highway is blocked due to mine laid by Taliban, and Taliban militants shoot on security forces using civilian’s houses.

The commander added that security forces’ operation is underway to reopen the highway.

This comes as the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement that the highway was closed to the government forces in Wardak province, since 8:00 pm last night.

Mr. Mujahid also asked the civilians not to use the highway until further notice.

According to him, the reason behind ban on using the road is the prevention of civilian casualties.

He also added the clashes are ongoing between the Taliban and the security forces in the area.