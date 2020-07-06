Connect with us

Kabul hosts meeting for strengthening regional consensus on peace

Ariana News

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2020)

The Afghan government Monday held a meeting in Kabul on the peace process for strengthening regional consensus on the Afghan peace process.

Representatives from 19 countries and international organizations including the United Nations participated in the meeting.

The video session, led by Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, kicked off with a speech by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Monday evening.

Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the meeting was aimed at strengthening regional consensus and focused on reducing violence, starting Intra-Afghan talks, reaching a ceasefire, and releasing Taliban prisoners.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation called on all laterals to the war in Afghanistan to reduce violence and increase their efforts to achieve peace.

Speculation to start the talks between the two sides comes as tensions have escalated and the level of violence has risen.

The Taliban have made the release of their prisoners conditional on the start of peace talks between Afghans in which an agreement will be reached on a ceasefire, and the government has made the release of all Taliban prisoners conditional on the release of prisoners.

The Afghan government, however, says it is not possible to release specific figures of Taliban prisoners whose group insists on their release.

The Taliban have carried out 36 offensive attacks on Afghan forces in six provinces in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government figures. In addition to the escalation of attacks, it is to be seen whether the regional consensus and international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will succeed in bringing the two sides to the negotiating table or not.

Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: July 6, 2020)

Israel on Monday (July 6) launched a new spy satellite that it said would provide high-quality surveillance for its military intelligence.

Israel has been building up its surveillance capabilities to monitor enemies such as Iran, whose nuclear program it sees as a major threat.

The satellite, called Ofek 16, was shot into space early Monday morning from a site in central Israel by a locally-developed Shavit rocket, which was used to launch previous Ofek satellites.

“We will continue to strengthen and maintain Israel’s capabilities on every front, in every place,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The Defense Ministry called Ofek 16 “an electro-optical reconnaissance satellite with advanced capabilities.”

The first images will be received in about a week.

State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries was the main contractor for the project and the satellite’s payload was developed by defense firm Elbit Systems.

Source: Reuters

India overtakes Russia to become world’s third hardest-hit nation in pandemic

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2020)

India on Sunday surpassed Russia with the number of COVID-19 cases, to become the country with the third-highest number in the world.

Adding just under 24,000 new Coronavirus cases late Sunday, India’s total is now at 697,836, according to Worldometer data.

In its daily update, India’s health ministry on Sunday reported the record spike in cases and stated that 613 people had died in 24 hours.

India’s count surpassed Russia’s current caseload of 681,251. With this, only the US and Brazil have recorded higher numbers of COVID cases than India.

According to local news reports, this surge in numbers came as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.

NDTV stated that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state and home to the densely packed financial hub Mumbai, recorded over 7,000 new cases while Tamil Nadu and Delhi recorded more than 4,200 and 2,500 fresh cases respectively.

The surge in cases in India comes despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in March to control the virus spread.

Authorities have made wearing masks mandatory in public places, while large gatherings are banned and shops and other public establishments are required to implement social distancing.

But epidemiologists have told India’s media that the country’s peak could still be weeks or months away, suggesting the country’s already severely overburdened healthcare system will come under further stress.

Militants attack security checkpoint – Kabul

Ariana News

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2020)

One militant was killed and another arrested in Shakar Dara district of Kabul province, police said.

The militants stormed a security checkpoint in Mir Bacha Kut district of Kabul and faced resistance by police, Kabul police said in a statement, adding that the Afghan forces pushed back the insurgents and they fled the area following clashes.

According to the statement, one of the militants was killed in chasing in Shakar Dara district of the province and the other one was arrested.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, the Taliban militants attacked Afghan security forces on the Balkh-Jawzjan highway on Sunday.

The Defense Ministry said that three insurgents were killed and four others wounded in a counterattack.

In Logar, the Afghan forces pushed back the Taliban in the Puze Niai area in the Barakibarak district of the province, killing three and wounding two, the Afghan military said.

The Taliban yet comment about the incidents.

