Latest News
Kabul girl gets highest score in this year’s Kankor exam
The National Examination Authority (NEA) on Wednesday announced the results of Kankor, the national university entrance exam, and said the top scoring student was a girl from Kabul.
Sulgai, the daughter of Musa Khan, was the country’s top student with 352,575 points.
Hessamuddin with a score of 352,533 and Sanaullah with 350,800 points secured second and third place respectively.
According to the NEA, around 179,930 students took part in Kankor around the country this year.
This is the second consecutive year that an Afghan girl has scored top points in the Kankor exam.
Last year, Shamsia secured the top position in the Kankor.
Latest News
Taliban wants good relations with all countries: Mujahid
The Taliban wants to establish good relations with all countries, said the Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference on Tuesday.
Speaking about the new government’s foreign policy, the spokesman said that the Taliban wants to establish good relations with all countries, and called on “friendly countries” to take the initiative to contact the Taliban.
Asked about the relationship with China, the spokesman said the Taliban will seek economic ties and friendly relations with China.
Taliban personnel will not enter any foreign embassy buildings and will provide security services for the embassy area, Mujahid said.
According to Reuters Mujahid stressed that no terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda, will be allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities, nor will they be allowed to use the territory to engage in activities that are harmful to neighboring countries.
As for the current situation in Panjshir where resistance fighters there are trying to fend off the Taliban, Mujahid said that the Taliban would resolve the conflict through mediation and dialogue, as the Taliban does not want to see war or violence in any of Afghanistan’s provinces, Reuters reported.
The Taliban hopes that the fighters in Panjshir will lay down their arms, saying it will consider the demands of these fighters, Mujahid added.
Mujahid didn’t give any details about who exactly will form the new government, but said the Taliban is maintaining close contact with all political factions.
Women will be allowed to continue to work in government departments after the resumption of work, according to the spokesman.
According to Mujahid, the Taliban has also been making efforts to get people’s life back to normal.
It has already appointed some acting ministers, and banks and currency exchange counters are expected to reopen on Thursday.
Concrete barricades on the streets are being removed and normal life will gradually return, said Mujahid, adding that the Taliban is addressing problems such as rumors and chaos in some parts of the capital.
Mujahid called on civil servants in the health, medical, transportation, and security sectors to return to their jobs, and promised to guarantee the safety of those who had worked as interpreters for foreign troops, urging them not to leave their country.
It was the group’s second press conference since it took control of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on August 15.
Latest News
Russia will not deploy forces in Afghanistan: Putin
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would not deploy its armed force to Afghanistan to take part in a conflict and that Moscow had learnt the lessons of the Soviet Union’s decade-long failed intervention there, Reuters reported.
Putin was speaking to a congress of the ruling United Russia party, Reuters reported.
“It goes without saying that we do not plan to interfere in Afghanistan’s domestic affairs let alone deploy our armed forces in a conflict,” said Putin.
“The USSR had its own experience in that country. We have drawn the necessary lessons.”
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan.
“We remain committed to the task of establishing peace and stability on Afghanistan’s territory so that it poses no threats to the region,” Lavrov said.
Latest News
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
Five members of an all-girl Afghan robotics team arrived in Mexico on Tuesday evening, fleeing an uncertain future at home after the recent take over by the Taliban.
“We give you the warmest welcome to Mexico,” said Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado as she greeted them during a news conference at Mexico City’s international airport, Reuters reported.
The team, made up of girls and women as young as 14, has been heralded for winning international awards for its robots and started work in March on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation.
The Taliban, which previously barred girls from schools and women from working when they ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, has promised to prioritize women’s rights and girls’ education.
Mexico has pledged to aid Afghan women and girls. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter on Aug. 18 that the country had begun “processing of the first refugee applications of Afghan citizens, especially women and girls who have requested it,” with the aid of Guillermo Puente Ordorica, Ambassador of Mexico in Iran, Reuters reported.
