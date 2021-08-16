Kabul: First day under Taliban rule

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2021)

The Taliban said that while there was little traffic on the roads and many shops were closed Monday, following the take over on Sunday, this was just a temporary situation and that things will return to normal in the next few days.

The Taliban is patrolling the city to maintain civil order, and shops, schools, universities, and many institutions are closed.

A Taliban member spoke to Ariana News and said: “My message to our compatriots is that they should not worry because the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate have entered the city. We just want them not to leave their homes at least for one or two nights after 9 pm in order to prevent any chaos.”

Many Kabul residents praised the Taliban for the calm way they entered the city.

“The Emirate and the republic are not important to us, we want security and work,” said Hamayoun, a resident of Kabul.

“We want them [Taliban] to bring security and deal seriously with criminals,” said Ajmal, another resident.

Zabiullah Zakir, a Taliban member, told Ariana News: “We have a message of happiness for the nation and we want peace to come and the grounds provided for development.”

A member of Taliban’s Red Unit, who came in from Helmand, said their aim is “to guide people to the way of Islamic law and for women to behave the Islamic way and to not go against Islamic law.”