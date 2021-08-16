Featured
Kabul: First day under Taliban rule
The Taliban said that while there was little traffic on the roads and many shops were closed Monday, following the take over on Sunday, this was just a temporary situation and that things will return to normal in the next few days.
The Taliban is patrolling the city to maintain civil order, and shops, schools, universities, and many institutions are closed.
A Taliban member spoke to Ariana News and said: “My message to our compatriots is that they should not worry because the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate have entered the city. We just want them not to leave their homes at least for one or two nights after 9 pm in order to prevent any chaos.”
Many Kabul residents praised the Taliban for the calm way they entered the city.
“The Emirate and the republic are not important to us, we want security and work,” said Hamayoun, a resident of Kabul.
“We want them [Taliban] to bring security and deal seriously with criminals,” said Ajmal, another resident.
Zabiullah Zakir, a Taliban member, told Ariana News: “We have a message of happiness for the nation and we want peace to come and the grounds provided for development.”
A member of Taliban’s Red Unit, who came in from Helmand, said their aim is “to guide people to the way of Islamic law and for women to behave the Islamic way and to not go against Islamic law.”
Kabul residents call for Ghani to be sent back to Afghanistan
Kabul residents on Monday voiced their anger at former president Ashraf Ghani, who slipped out of the country unnoticed on Sunday, and accused him of “national treason”.
Many residents accused Ghani of deserting his people and of leaving them with a “vague destiny”.
Ghani is believed to be in Oman, after flying out of Kabul soon after the Taliban reached the gates of the capital on Saturday night.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said on Sunday in a video message that Ghani had left Kabul in a precarious position.
“The former president ran away instead of consulting and reaching an agreement with the Islamic Emirate,” said Ahmad Nasir, a resident of Kabul.
A number of other Kabul residents have accused Ghani of looting cash reserves and called for the country that is hosting Ghani to send him back to Afghanistan to face trial.
“Mohammad Ashraf Ghani must be returned by Interpol police and held accountable for the betrayals he has committed against the people,” said Mansour, another resident.
Some residents also appealed to the Taliban to focus on nation-building and security and to share their plans with the people.
“People are worried. We want the Taliban to work for state-building and security and to share its plans,” said Ahmad Fawad, a resident.
Kabul residents’ anger at Ghani comes after he repeatedly said he would not leave the country. But just one day before he fled, he announced a reshuffling of key figures in his security forces.
Abdullah calls on Taliban not to enter Kabul, announces new council
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the National Council for Reconciliation, asked the Taliban Sunday not to enter Kabul in order to prevent civilian casualties.
After former president Ashraf Ghani’s departure was confirmed, Abdullah said in a video message that people would judge Ghani for his decision.
“The fact that the former president left Afghanistan and left the country and the people in such a state, Allah will hold him accountable and the people will judge him,” he said.
Abdullah called on the security forces to cooperate in providing security.
“He also called on the Taliban to allow talks to take place without entering the city of Kabul, so that the situation does not continue or that the security situation is disrupted unintentionally, causing casualties and damage to the people.”
Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai announced that a Coordination Council has been formed to prevent chaos and to better manage matters related to peace and the peaceful transfer of power.
“The Coordination Council is composed of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Jihadi Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Emir of the Islamic Party of Afghanistan, and Hamid Karzai, former president of the country,” the statement said.
The council called on government security forces and the Taliban to prevent conflict, chaos and provocation of irresponsible people.
Kabul residents come out en mass in support of security forces
Thousands of Kabul residents took to the streets of the city at 9pm on Tuesday night chanting slogans, including Allahu Akbar (God is Great), in support of the Afghan security forces who are battling the Taliban on multiple fronts across Afghanistan.
In addition to chanting slogans, residents waved the country’s flag, showing support for the republic system and the government forces.
Thousands more stood on the roofs of their houses and collectively raised their voices while others shouted out the windows of apartment blocks.
Just one hour earlier, however, the city was rocked by a car bomb that exploded outside the acting defense minister, Bismillah Mohammadi’s house in Sherpur in the center of Kabul.
But the explosion spurred people on to come out in their droves to show their support for the country’s troops – some of whom were still fighting militants who had stormed Mohammadi’s residence after the explosion.
Nangarhar residents also joined in and took to the streets in Jalalabad on Tuesday night, while Herat residents started the movement on Monday night.
The show of support comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani addressed a joint session of the upper and lower houses of parliament, the Meshrano Jirga and the Wolesi Jirga, on Monday and called on MPs and Senators to use their influence to mobilize the country to stand by the security forces.
