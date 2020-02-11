Kabul explosion kills 6, injures 13 – MoD

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2020)

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that a suicide attack was conducted at around 06:50 am Tuesday in Qambar Roundabout, PD^5 of Kabul.

According to the statement, the attack killed four army men and two civilians and injured 5 other army men and eight civilians.

Hours after the attack, MoI reported that following the attack near the Marshal Fahim National Defense University, the security forces identified and defused another car bomb in the vicinity. It added that the bomb had been planned to be exploded amongst security forces.

Through its statement, the defense ministry, expressed its condolences concerning the victims of the attack, “…may the martyrs seek heaven” and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

Also, the MoD says that conducting such attacks among the people in the cities is an act of terrorism adding that killing innocent people is what the terrorists do.

This comes as the peace talks between the US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad the Taliban representatives have just resumed in Qatar.

In retrospect, such attacks have affected the peace talks several times.

No individual or group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.