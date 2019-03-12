Kabul Expects Ongoing Qatar Talks to Make Way for Intra-Afghan Dialogue

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2019)

The Afghan government is expecting the ongoing peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban representatives in Qatar to pave way for the intra-Afghan dialogue, the Chief Executive Office said Tuesday.

Mujib Rahman Rahimi, the CEO spokesman said that the “real” negotiations could take place when the Taliban sit in face-to-face talks with the Afghan government.

“We expect Qatar talks to pave the ground for intra-Afghan dialogue because it has been part of the ongoing negotiations,” Rahimi said.

Some Afghan politicians, meanwhile, said that the peace talks should not be held behind closed-doors and that the Afghan government should be informed of any developments being made in the going U.S.-Taliban talks in Qatar which entered its 16th day.

Nayeem Lalai Hamidzai, a former parliament member said that it is “important” to brief the Afghan government on progress being reached in peace talks so that the people could be informed of the process.

“The people of Afghanistan deserve peace. The government is being sidelined [in the peace negotiations] and it is a great shame that outsiders are taking decisions on our fate,” said Ahmad Sayeedi, a former Afghan diplomat and political analyst based in Kabul.

It comes as many Afghans are concerned of abrupt U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, following the peace talks. They believe the issue might deepen the crisis in the war-torn country.