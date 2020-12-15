Latest News
Kabul Deputy Governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
Pakistan army chief meets with Khalilzad and Miller to discuss security
Khalilzad reiterates urgency of ceasefire as talks teams take a break
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has urged the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team and the Taliban’s team to resume talks as promised on January 5.
In a post on Twitter, Khalilzad stated that the need for a political settlement and an end to violence was urgent.
The two negotiating teams announced in Doha on Saturday that they were taking 20 days off to “consult on the agenda items. Tragically, the war continues. The need for a political settlement, reduction in violence, and a ceasefire remain urgent,” Khalilzad tweeted.
He emphasized the importance of the resumption of the intra-Afghan talks and said: “Given how much is at stake, it is imperative that there is no delay in the resumption of talks and they must resume on Jan 5 as agreed.”
The surprise announcement on Saturday came three months after talks got underway. However, only last week did the two sides agree on the procedures and rules following a drawn out deadlock.
In the republic’s announcement, talks team member Nader Nadery said on Twitter on Saturday that “since the agenda items need further consultations, the two sides agreed for a recess & to resume the 2nd round of talks on January 5, 2021.”
Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani said Monday he wants the next round of intra-Afghan talks to be held in Afghanistan as the people have the right to be kept up-to-date on progress around negotiations and on topics being focused on.
Addressing a cabinet meeting, Ghani said the Taliban are also Afghans and should therefore agree to talks being conducted in the country.
He said, “wherever they (Taliban) want the talks in Afghanistan, the Afghan government is ready to negotiate [there] with them.”
“We would prefer to hold the second round of peace negotiations inside Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
UN condemns attack and kidnapping of Nigerian school children
The UN has strongly condemned Friday’s attack on a secondary school in Katsina State of Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of students by suspected armed bandits.
The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families, Stéphane Dujarric, his spokesman, said.
On Friday, armed men with AK-47s stormed a public secondary school in Kankara district at about 9:40 pm local time, the Nigerian Vanguard Newspaper reported.
According to the report, hundreds of students are still unaccounted but Nigerian police and the military were still working to determine how many were kidnapped.
Meanwhile, Antonio Guterres reiterated that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights.
The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also condemned the abduction and called for the immediate release of the boys.
“UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms this brutal attack and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their return to their families,” UNICEF said in a statement.
“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. This is a grim reminder that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria,” the statement read.
“Children should feel safe at home, in schools, and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event.”
“We acknowledge the efforts by the Government of Nigeria in undertaking all efforts for the safe return of the missing children.
