Kabul Dealt with Ankara to ‘Keep VP Dostum in Exile’

The Afghan-Turk school parents committee on Thursday claimed the Afghan government has made a deal with Turkish government to keep Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum in exile.

Members of the committee asserted that the government’s decision to transfer the Afghan-Turk schools to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation was part of this “political” move.

“It’s obvious, in order to keep Vice President Dostum in exile, the government has made such deal with Turkey,” said Fazl Ahmad Manawi, a member of the Afghan-Turk school parents committee.

Criticizing the move to transfer management of the schools from Afghan Turk CAG Educational NGO (ATCE) to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation, the members of the committee stressed that they will not allow the government to implement this plan.

“The students are studying in the schools and teachers being engaged in teaching who would accept the transfer of Afghan-Turk management [to Turkish government],” the other member of the committee, Abdul Shokur Dadras said.

In response to the claims, the Presidential Palace has not commented so far.

This comes as the Turkish Maarif Foundation has taken over management of 12 schools and three education centers in Afghanistan from Çağ Educational Foundation – an organization linked to cult leader Fethullah Gulen, responsible for a failed coup in 2016.