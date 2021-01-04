Latest News
Kabul COVID patient survives despite serious underlying conditions
Afghan-Japanese hospital officials say a 56-year-old coronary patient was able to defeat coronavirus despite other illnesses including diabetes and high blood pressure.
According to the officials, the patient, who had coronavirus and had reached the stage of “ARDS”, a “dangerous type of respiratory problem”, recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital after a month and a half.
To thank the staff and doctors the relatives of the patient celebrated by taking cakes and sweets to the doctors.
The Afghan-Japanese Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Kabul, which diagnoses and treats COVID-19 patients.
Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 52,909, while 2,230 patients have died, but another 42,405 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry.
Latest News
Freed Taliban prisoner killed on battlefield: governor’s media office
Nine Taliban insurgents, including a recently released prisoner, died in an airstrike in Batikot district of eastern Nangarhar province, the governor’s media office said.
According to the office, a Taliban commander, named Omar, who was recently released from prison, was among those killed on the battlefield.
In the lead up to the start of the September peace talks in Doha, Qatar, President Ashraf Ghani released over 5,000 Taliban prisoners – in accordance with the US’s agreement with the insurgent group.
However, in the months since then, numerous claims have been made of many freed prisoners having returned to the battlefields.
Latest News
Two local policemen killed in Nangarhar blast
At least two local policemen were killed early Monday and three others wounded in a roadside IED explosion in Nangarhar province, the governor’s office said.
According to officials the blast occurred in PD4 in Sabzi market area in Jalalabad city.
The target was a Chaparhar district local police vehicle, officials said.
Early reports indicated that four security force members were wounded in the blast.
So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, one security force member was wounded in an IED explosion that targeted a security forces vehicle in Karte Naw area in Kabul’s PD8 this morning.
Latest News
Actions will prove whether Taliban has cut ties with al-Qaeda: Sullivan
US President-elect Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, said Sunday night the Taliban’s commitment to severing ties with al-Qaeda must not only be proven in words but more importantly in practice.
He told CNN that under the Taliban agreement with the US, they had pledged to sever ties with al-Qaeda, but that this commitment needed to be not a matter of words but of action.
Sullivan emphasized that the Taliban must reduce violence and enter into negotiations with the Afghan government in good faith, because, in his view, this is in fact an agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government that will hopefully result in a political solution in Afghanistan.
The agreement was signed in February between the US and the Taliban and led to the Taliban and the Afghanistan Republic’s talks team sitting down together in Doha to start the peace process.
Freed Taliban prisoner killed on battlefield: governor’s media office
Two local policemen killed in Nangarhar blast
Actions will prove whether Taliban has cut ties with al-Qaeda: Sullivan
Taliban accuse US of violating deal following airstrikes
Kabul COVID patient survives despite serious underlying conditions
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
Electoral College will vote Monday, confirming Joe Biden’s win
Trump knows about aliens, says ex- Israeli space agency chief
Taliban shadow governor killed in Baghlan
US forces and NDS target al-Qaeda in Helmand and Nimroz
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns raised over targeted attacks against Afghan journalists
Tahawol: Government releases three senators who were allegedly involved in bribery
Sola: Preparation for next round of peace talks
Zerbena: Weekly economic update
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Ahmad Jawad Osmani
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan PM reiterates support to peace and stability in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Chief peace negotiator says key topic in talks will be ceasefire
-
Latest News3 days ago
First day of 2021 starts with assassination of Ghor journalist
-
Latest News5 days ago
Foreign envoys meet Afghan journalists over targeted killings
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan, Indian clerics call war in Afghanistan ‘illegitimate’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Azerbaijan lawmakers vote in favor of opening embassy in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Staff from President’s office targeted in Kabul explosion