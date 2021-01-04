Kabul COVID patient survives despite serious underlying conditions

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

Afghan-Japanese hospital officials say a 56-year-old coronary patient was able to defeat coronavirus despite other illnesses including diabetes and high blood pressure.

According to the officials, the patient, who had coronavirus and had reached the stage of “ARDS”, a “dangerous type of respiratory problem”, recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital after a month and a half.

To thank the staff and doctors the relatives of the patient celebrated by taking cakes and sweets to the doctors.

The Afghan-Japanese Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Kabul, which diagnoses and treats COVID-19 patients.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 52,909, while 2,230 patients have died, but another 42,405 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry.