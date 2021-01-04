Connect with us

Kabul COVID patient survives despite serious underlying conditions

3 hours ago

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

Afghan-Japanese hospital officials say a 56-year-old coronary patient was able to defeat coronavirus despite other illnesses including diabetes and high blood pressure.

According to the officials, the patient, who had coronavirus and had reached the stage of “ARDS”, a “dangerous type of respiratory problem”, recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital after a month and a half.

To thank the staff and doctors the relatives of the patient celebrated by taking cakes and sweets to the doctors.

The Afghan-Japanese Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Kabul, which diagnoses and treats COVID-19 patients.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 52,909, while 2,230 patients have died, but another 42,405 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry.

Freed Taliban prisoner killed on battlefield: governor’s media office

24 mins ago

January 4, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

Nine Taliban insurgents, including a recently released prisoner, died in an airstrike in Batikot district of eastern Nangarhar province, the governor’s media office said.

According to the office, a Taliban commander, named Omar, who was recently released from prison, was among those killed on the battlefield.

In the lead up to the start of the September peace talks in Doha, Qatar, President Ashraf Ghani released over 5,000 Taliban prisoners – in accordance with the US’s agreement with the insurgent group.

However, in the months since then, numerous claims have been made of many freed prisoners having returned to the battlefields.

Two local policemen killed in Nangarhar blast

1 hour ago

January 4, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

At least two local policemen were killed early Monday and three others wounded in a roadside IED explosion in Nangarhar province, the governor’s office said.

According to officials the blast occurred in PD4 in Sabzi market area in Jalalabad city.

The target was a Chaparhar district local police vehicle, officials said.

Early reports indicated that four security force members were wounded in the blast.

So far no group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, one security force member was wounded in an IED explosion that targeted a security forces vehicle in Karte Naw area in Kabul’s PD8 this morning.

Actions will prove whether Taliban has cut ties with al-Qaeda: Sullivan

3 hours ago

January 4, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2021)

US President-elect Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, said Sunday night the Taliban’s commitment to severing ties with al-Qaeda must not only be proven in words but more importantly in practice.

He told CNN that under the Taliban agreement with the US, they had pledged to sever ties with al-Qaeda, but that this commitment needed to be not a matter of words but of action.

Sullivan emphasized that the Taliban must reduce violence and enter into negotiations with the Afghan government in good faith, because, in his view, this is in fact an agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government that will hopefully result in a political solution in Afghanistan.

The agreement was signed in February between the US and the Taliban and led to the Taliban and the Afghanistan Republic’s talks team sitting down together in Doha to start the peace process.

