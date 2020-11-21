Connect with us

Kabul city hit by early morning rocket attack

Ariana News

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Insurgents launched a rocket attack on Kabul city this morning, causing widespread panic.

As many as 10 rockets hit various parts of Kabul city including Shar-e-Naw and Khair Khana areas.

The ministry of interior confirmed the attack but said further details would follow.

However, some reports state explosions were heard inside the Green Zone close to the Presidential Palace and near the first vice president’s compound.

Rockets also hit in downtown Kabul damaging shops and vehicles.

No details have yet been released on casualties.

NATO will continue its Afghanistan mission despite US drawdown: Stoltenberg

Ariana News

Published

2 days ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani late Wednesday night in a telephone conversation that NATO will not withdraw prematurely from Afghanistan and it would continue to help train, advise and assist the Afghan government fight terrorism. 

In a tweet posted by the Presidential Palace, ARG stated: “The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, and the Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke by telephone tonight.

“The telephone conversation focused on NATO’s mission in Afghanistan and the peace process.

“Jens Stoltenberg said that even with the reduction of US forces in Afghanistan, we will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan security and defense forces in the fight against international terrorism,” ARG stated. 

This comes after US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller confirmed the Pentagon will reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15 — five days before president-elect Joe Biden is expected to take the oath of office.

America currently has 4,500 troops in Afghanistan while NATO has just under 12,000 troops. 

Stoltenberg also tweeted late Wednesday night and said he had discussed NATO’s ongoing mission with Ghani.

“We support the Afghanistan peace process and as part of it we’ll continue to adjust our presence,” Stoltenberg said. 

“Even with the US reduction, NATO will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan forces in their fight against international terrorism,” he said. 

 

Iran top envoy in Kabul, discusses peace talks with officials

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

The Iranian embassy in Kabul said that Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan, arrived in Kabul to discuss recent developments in the region with senior government officials.

The embassy said that the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and relations between the two countries were discussed in the meeting of Iranian and Afghan officials.

Iran’s special envoy Taherian met and held talks with Abdullah Abdullah chairman of the high council for national reconciliation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Iran has always and explicitly supported the start of negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban and stressed its readiness to advance the process of real and lasting peace in this country. Iran embassy said.

Gunmen kill two security force members in Kabul city, one in Kapisa

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

At least two military personnel members were killed and another wounded by insurgents in a shooting in Company area of PD5 in Kabul on Monday night.

Kabul police confirmed the incident on Tuesday morning and said the incident was being investigated.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

No further information was provided by police and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday condemned the incident and said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, last night, two brave Kabul policemen were assassinated in the Company area while carrying out their duty.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Noor Khoda, the police chief for Seyagerd district in Parwan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Mahmoud Raqi, the center of Kapisa province, on Monday evening, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for Parwan governor.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

