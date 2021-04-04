Latest News
Kabul blast leaves one killed, two wounded
At least one security force member was killed and three others were wounded in a roadside mine blast in the Paghman district in Kabul on Sunday morning, police said.
According to Kabul police, the blast happened at around 8:40 am when an army Ranger-type vehicle was hit by a roadside mine in the Qaragha area of Paghman district.
Police did not provide further details about the incident.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
Danish emphasizes need for preservation of Afghan constitution
Sarwar Danish, Second Vice President, said Sunday that preservation of the Afghan Constitution and Elections are two main roadmaps of the government for achieving a durable peace in Afghanistan.
Danish, who was speaking at the introductory ceremony of the new Acting Attorney General Zabihullah Kaleem, stated these two roadmaps are crucial for preventing the system from disruption and collapse.
“Preserving the constitution is a principle for preserving values and preventing the disruption of the system in Afghanistan,” Danish said.
Danish, however, stressed the need for revising the Afghan Constitution.
“The amendment to the constitution should be based on legal mechanism,” he noted.
Danish said that in a state of peace or war, elections are a key element of the political system and that the government is ready to hold an early election for achieving peace in the country.
“In order to achieve peace, we are ready to hold elections under the supervision of the international community,” VP underscored.
This comes as the Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib emphasized the need for a democratic way to transfer power.
He stated that the government is ready for holding early presidential elections and that “President Ghani will not run in the elections.”
“This government is elected by the people, the people have voted and if another government is formed via people’s vote then it is okay but the government has no right to give people’s decision to 40 people that they make a decision over the future of Afghanistan,” Mohib said.
“Today anyone wants to take part in the future government they have to prepare to run for elections,” he stated.
Taliban shadow district chief arrested in Baghlan
The Afghan forces have arrested two key Taliban members in northern Baghlan province, police said Sunday.
Ahmad Jawid Bisharat, a spokesman for Baghlan police, said that the designated chief and head of the military commission of the Taliban for the Sabari district of Khost were arrested in an operation on the Baghlan highway.
Bisharat, however, did not provide further details in this regard.
Meanwhile, at least six Taliban militants – including a group’s key commander – were killed in northern Takhar province, police said Sunday.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police, told Ariana News that the Taliban stormed the Khwaja Band Kusha security outpost in the Ishkamish district of the province on Saturday night.
According to Asir, the force pushed back the Taliban attack following a heavy clash with the militants.
Asir added that casualty was inflicted on the Afghan forces.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
