Kabul blast leaves one killed, two wounded

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 4, 2021)

At least one security force member was killed and three others were wounded in a roadside mine blast in the Paghman district in Kabul on Sunday morning, police said.

According to Kabul police, the blast happened at around 8:40 am when an army Ranger-type vehicle was hit by a roadside mine in the Qaragha area of Paghman district.

Police did not provide further details about the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Danish emphasizes need for preservation of Afghan constitution

Ariana News

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 4, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 4, 2021)

Sarwar Danish, Second Vice President, said Sunday that preservation of the Afghan Constitution and Elections are two main roadmaps of the government for achieving a durable peace in Afghanistan.

Danish, who was speaking at the introductory ceremony of the new Acting Attorney General Zabihullah Kaleem, stated these two roadmaps are crucial for preventing the system from disruption and collapse.

“Preserving the constitution is a principle for preserving values and preventing the disruption of the system in Afghanistan,” Danish said.

Danish, however, stressed the need for revising the Afghan Constitution.

“The amendment to the constitution should be based on legal mechanism,” he noted.

Danish said that in a state of peace or war, elections are a key element of the political system and that the government is ready to hold an early election for achieving peace in the country.

“In order to achieve peace, we are ready to hold elections under the supervision of the international community,” VP underscored.

This comes as the Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib emphasized the need for a democratic way to transfer power.

He stated that the government is ready for holding early presidential elections and that “President Ghani will not run in the elections.”

“This government is elected by the people, the people have voted and if another government is formed via people’s vote then it is okay but the government has no right to give people’s decision to 40 people that they make a decision over the future of Afghanistan,” Mohib said.

“Today anyone wants to take part in the future government they have to prepare to run for elections,” he stated.

Taliban shadow district chief arrested in Baghlan

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 4, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 4, 2021)

The Afghan forces have arrested two key Taliban members in northern Baghlan province, police said Sunday.

Ahmad Jawid Bisharat, a spokesman for Baghlan police, said that the designated chief and head of the military commission of the Taliban for the Sabari district of Khost were arrested in an operation on the Baghlan highway.

Bisharat, however, did not provide further details in this regard.

Meanwhile, at least six Taliban militants – including a group’s key commander – were killed in northern Takhar province, police said Sunday.

Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police, told Ariana News that the Taliban stormed the Khwaja Band Kusha security outpost in the Ishkamish district of the province on Saturday night.

According to Asir, the force pushed back the Taliban attack following a heavy clash with the militants.

Asir added that casualty was inflicted on the Afghan forces.

The Taliban has not commented yet.

Ten killed in suicide bomb attack in Somali capital

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 4, 2021

By

Reuters
(Last Updated On: April 4, 2021)

At least 10 people were killed on Saturday when a suicide bomber struck makeshift kiosks in the Somali capital, hitting hours after al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked two National Army bases outside the city, the government said.

“A suicide bomber blew up himself under trees where poor mothers sold tea, milk and (narcotic leaf) khat,” Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar told Reuters, adding that more people were wounded in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the al Shabaab, which had earlier claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Bariire and Awdhigle army bases.

The army said earlier that there had been casualties on both sides in those attacks, but it was now in control.

The bases, located about 100 km (60 miles) southwest of Mogadishu, were struck by two explosions, witnesses said. A third explosion targeted a convoy of troops rushing to the bases from the capital after the attack, they added.

Militants from al Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, have waged years of attacks and levied tolls on trade in a campaign to introduce strict religious law.

Saturday’s attacks come amid heightened fears that the group could seek to exploit vulnerabilities created by failure to hold a parliamentary and presidential election, which was due in February.

Hussein Nur, a military officer, said the army lost “several” soldiers in the attack on the bases, without giving a precise number.

The army sent in reinforcements from other stations, who killed an unidentified number of attackers in the ensuing fight, he told Reuters.

The army had taken control of both bases and the surrounding area and “We are pursuing the militants in the surrounding jungle”, he said.

Al Shabaab said it had launched a vehicle-borne suicide bomb attack on the Bariire base while simultaneously attacking the nearby Awdhigle base with a car bomb and fighters, to prevent troops stationed there from reinforcing Bariire.

“We overran Bariire base, burnt three military vehicles and took two vehicles,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s spokesman for military operations, told Reuters, referring to a brief occupation of Bariire.

A third vehicle-borne explosive device hit a convoy of government troops racing from Mogadishu with reinforcements, he said. He also said there had been casualties on both sides in the attacks.

