Kabul blast leaves one killed, two wounded

(Last Updated On: April 4, 2021)

Sarwar Danish, Second Vice President, said Sunday that preservation of the Afghan Constitution and Elections are two main roadmaps of the government for achieving a durable peace in Afghanistan.

Danish, who was speaking at the introductory ceremony of the new Acting Attorney General Zabihullah Kaleem, stated these two roadmaps are crucial for preventing the system from disruption and collapse.

“Preserving the constitution is a principle for preserving values and preventing the disruption of the system in Afghanistan,” Danish said.

Danish, however, stressed the need for revising the Afghan Constitution.

“The amendment to the constitution should be based on legal mechanism,” he noted.

Danish said that in a state of peace or war, elections are a key element of the political system and that the government is ready to hold an early election for achieving peace in the country.

“In order to achieve peace, we are ready to hold elections under the supervision of the international community,” VP underscored.

This comes as the Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib emphasized the need for a democratic way to transfer power.

He stated that the government is ready for holding early presidential elections and that “President Ghani will not run in the elections.”

“This government is elected by the people, the people have voted and if another government is formed via people’s vote then it is okay but the government has no right to give people’s decision to 40 people that they make a decision over the future of Afghanistan,” Mohib said.

“Today anyone wants to take part in the future government they have to prepare to run for elections,” he stated.