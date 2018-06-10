Kabul Attacks Being Planned by Certain Individuals: Security Official

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2018 3:48 pm)

Kabul Police Chief says the insurgent groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Islamic State, Taliban and the Haqqani Network are mostly active in Kabul City, insisting that the groups playing a key role in transferring the insurgents by armored vehicles to the capital.

Last month, a group of 10 insurgents disguised in military uniforms have launched a coordinated attack on the Interior Ministry compound in Kabul, using two armored vehicles being gunned down by the security forces.

The Ministry spokesman Najib Danish has stressed that the individuals who own armored vehicles should register them at the earliest possible time, “otherwise will face legal actions.”

However, Kabul Police Chief Daoud Amin on Saturday (June 10), said that the attacks in Kabul being planned inside the city, adding that the insurgent networks such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Islamic State, Taliban and the Haqqani Network are mostly active in Kabul and playing important role in transferring insurgents to the capital.

“These networks are supporting and even supplying the insurgents to come to the city,” he said.

According to the official, the insurgents were being transferred to Kabul by armored vehicles with fake documents.