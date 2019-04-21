Kabul Attack Death Toll Rises to 10

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2019)

Death toll from yesterday’s coordinated attack over the Afghan ministry of telecommunication in Kabul has risen to 10 people, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA) said on Sunday.

Five assailants attacked the ministry of telecommunication on Saturday and fought with Afghan forces for about five hours.

According to the officials, seven civilians including two women and three members of the Afghan security forces have been killed in yesterday’s attack in Kabul.

Bahruddin, 24, a member of the Afghan Police Special Unit and the breadwinner of his house has also lost his life in the fight with the attackers.

“My son was the only breadwinner of the house. He martyred. What should I do now,” said Bahruddin’s old father who has to take care of his two daughters and another paralyzed son.

This comes as no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The Taliban insurgent group rejected their involvement. However, a flag of the Daesh terrorist group was seen with the pictures of the dead attackers.