Kabul Asked Washington to ‘Take Guarantor from Pakistan’

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2019)

The Afghan government has urged the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to take guarantor from Pakistan to stop supporting alternative terrorist groups in Afghanistan after a peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban, sources in the Afghan Presidential Palace told Ariana News.

A government source who wishes not to be named said the issue has been shared with high ranking U.S. officials in Washington as well.

At the same time, Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Office says no country should be allowed to support terror groups in Afghanistan after a peace deal signed between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

“All countries must have an equal stance. They should join hand together and should not allow terrorist groups to threat the security and stability of Afghanistan and the world,” said Omid Maysam, Deputy Spokesman for Afghanistan’s CEO.

Meanwhile, Afghan politicians express their concerns regarding the continuation of war in Afghanistan by other terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba who are operating from Pakistan.

Shida Mohammad Abdali, former Afghan ambassador to India and Presidential candidate says that peace process must be led by Afghans and decisions should not be taken based on the will of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.

This comes as the U.S. and Taliban representatives have finalized their discussions on foreign troops withdrawal and counter-terrorism.