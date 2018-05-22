Kabul-Ankara Air Corridor Inaugurated

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2018 3:15 pm)

In a further boost to bilateral connectivity, the air corridor between Afghanistan and Turkey was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Expanding the cargo corridor, the inaugural flight departed from Kabul International Airport to Ankara with 15 tonnes of dried fruits and carpets.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Minister of Commerce and Industry said that they have signed an agreement with Turkey which will boost bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

“We are aiming to balance our trade turnover, fortunately, we are now having cargo flights to Turkey,” Minister Humayoun Rasa said.

Welcoming the move, Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that the Kabul-Ankara air corridor will play an important role in exports of the country.

Turkish ambassador to Kabul, Oguzhan Ertugrul, meanwhile, said that his country will make efforts to boost bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

This comes as Afghanistan has so far launched air corridors with India and Kazakhstan which tonnes of fruits and other products have been exported to Mumbai and Astana with an estimated worth more than $20 million.