Kabul airport set to resume normal flight operations in next few days
Kabul International Airport will be fully operational for domestic and international flights in the next two days, officials said.
Mawlawi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport, stated that domestic flights have already resumed and that technical efforts are being made to resume all international flights.
“Work is underway at the airport to return the airport to normal, and the technical teams of friendly countries are working [with us] and they have said that the airport will be activated for domestic and international flights in a few days,” Hamdan said.
Meanwhile, border police officers stationed at the airport have also returned to work.
“Supporting countries are working day and night and have managed to ready the airport for flights,” one border police officer Mohammad Nasir Nasimi said.
“We saw last week that domestic flights resumed and are normal and that there are no obstacles. We assure [the public] that we had two international flights last week and the airport will return to normal in the near future,” Nasimi said.
Currently, domestic flights are flying into Kabul as well as international aid flights – including two aid flights, from UAE and Bahrain, that landed on Saturday. These two flights brought in much-needed food and medicine.
However international commercial and cargo flights are yet to resume.
“Aid planes from Arab countries landed in Afghanistan and today two aid planes landed for the people of Afghanistan; we call on the international community to start sending aid to Afghanistan because the people are in great need of this,” Hamdan stated.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s envoy to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan tweeted Saturday that a C-130 from Pakistan landed at Khost airport earlier in the day bringing in relief goods including food and medicine.
“Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan continuing effectively,” he said.
Signs ‘positive’ that int’l community will recognize Islamic Emirate: Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Saturday that there are signs that the international community will recognize the Islamic Emirate government soon.
Addressing a gathering in Paktia province, Mujahid stated: “Efforts [are] underway…signals are positive, InshAllah, the Islamic Emirate will be recognized at the international level. What responsibilities they want; first countrywide security which is maintained. [Second] the world fears that Afghanistan will become a threat against them – in this regard the Islamic Emirate has a clear policy and we have assured them [this will not happen].”
Mujahid, meanwhile, told the people that work on incomplete development projects, including Paktia’s Machalgho Dam, will resume once the international community recognizes the Islamic Emirate government.
“Work on incomplete projects, such as Machalgho and other projects, will resume, and roads will be built,” he said.
UN engaging with Islamic Emirate on humanitarian aid and other ‘concerns’
Marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States on Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organization is working with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to ensure much-needed humanitarian aid gets to needy Afghans across the country.
Guterres said: “The UN has a key role to play in humanitarian aid to a people that is now in a desperate situation. Desperate situation.
“And so, we decided that it was our duty to engage the Taliban (Islamic Emirate), to create the conditions for the possibility of effective humanitarian aid, impartial, to reach all areas and to take into account our concerns in relation to women and girls, for instance, to engage the Taliban, he said.
“What would be positive is to have simultaneously the formation in Afghanistan of an inclusive government – the fact that that government respects international commitments made by the Afghan State, and that a number of the concerns that we have expressed about terrorism, human rights, etc., are taken into account, and that that leads to a normalization of the relations of the international community with Afghanistan.”
Guterres also said he thinks it is essential to find ways “to inject some cash in the Afghan economy to avoid its meltdown”.
He stated that “the war must end; it doesn’t make any sense; there is no military solution. Humanitarian aid needs to reach everybody, everywhere, and it’s not the case at the present moment”.
Guterres’ comments come a day after the World Food Programme stated that 93% of Afghan families are not consuming sufficient food and that three out of four households are using extreme coping mechanisms, such as skipping meals or preferring to give food to children instead of adults.
The WFP conducted a telephone survey from June 17 to September 5, asking 1,600 random households per month about their food habits. The agency reported a “marked difference” between the period up to August 15 and then following August 20.
“The portion of families resorting to extreme coping mechanisms, those are things like skipping meals or preferring to give food to children instead of adults or limiting portion sizes to make food last longer had almost doubled”, WFP’s deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, Anthea Webb said.
Afghanistan is facing economic collapse after foreign countries and institutions said they would withhold aid and monetary reserves after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took control of Kabul last month.
“It’s now a race against time and the snow to deliver life-saving assistance to the Afghan people who need it most. We need to be reaching nine million people per month by November if we are to meet our planned target of 14 million by the end of the year,” Webb said, urging donors to fill the 200 million dollars’ appeal ahead of an international aid conference for Afghanistan on September 13.
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
The brother of Amrullah Saleh, the former Afghan vice president who became one of the leaders of an opposition force in the Panjshir valley, has allegedly been “executed” by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forces, his nephew said on Friday.
Reuters reported that news of Saleh’s brother Rohullah Azizi’s death comes just days after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forces took control of the provincial centre of Panjshir, the last province holding out against them.
“They executed my uncle,” Ebadullah Saleh told Reuters in a text message. “They killed him yesterday and would not let us bury him. They kept saying his body should rot.”
However, Reuters reported the Urdu language account of the Islamic Emirate information service Alemarah said that “according to reports” Rohullah Saleh was killed during fighting in Panjshir.
Amrullah Saleh, a former head of the National Directorate of Security, the intelligence service of the Western-backed government that collapsed last month, is at large though his exact location remains unclear.
The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which groups opposition forces loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, has pledged to continue opposing the Islamic Emirate even after the fall of Panjshir’s provincial capital Bazarak, Reuters reported.
