Latest News
Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed some flights in Afghanistan between Kabul and three major provincial cities on Saturday, the carrier said, after a technical team from Qatar reopened the capital’s airport for aid and domestic services, Reuters reported.
Flights between Kabul and the western city of Herat, Mazar-i Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south have started, the airline said in a statement on its Facebook page.
“Ariana Afghan Airlines is proud to resume its domestic flights,” it said.
Earlier, Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid, according to Qatar’s Al Jazeera news channel.
According to the airport’s runway has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera, in a further small step towards a return to relative normality after the turmoil of the past three weeks.
Reopening the airport, a vital lifeline with both the outside world and across Afghanistan’s mountainous territory has been a high priority for the Taliban as they seek to restore order after their lightning seizure of Kabul on Aug. 15, the report said.
Kabul airport had been closed since the end of the massive U.S.-led airlift of its citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries. The end of that evacuation of tens of thousands of people marked the withdrawal of the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.
Thousands of people wanting to leave Afghanistan, were left behind when the evacuation operation ended at the end of August, Reuters reported.
The Taliban, have promised safe passage for those wanting to leave.
Latest News
Kabul residents hope Taliban will ensure jobs and stability
Residents of Kabul hoped the Taliban would be able to ensure jobs and stability on Saturday, amid confusion over their futures as the Taliban delays the announcement of a new government after their takeover of Afghanistan.
Video footage showed men waiting by streets with empty wheelbarrows, while people — including women and children — were seen to be walking freely on crowded streets.
“Our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to activate the schools and universities for students and to provide jobs for the people. We want them to prevent armed robberies, and to reduce killings,” said university student Mohammad Fahim.
Mohammad Zahir, a school teacher, stated: “Security is good all over the country and the people are happy, but the lack of work and the non-announcement of the government has disturbed the people and everyone is confused, and the people do not know what the future of the homeland will be, because everyone is confused.”
According to a Taliban spokesman, a new Afghan government is due to be announced on Saturday. Earlier, Taliban sources had said that Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would be the new leader, Reuters reported.
Latest News
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
Latest News
UN to convene Afghanistan aid conference
The United Nations will convene an international aid conference in Geneva on September 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe”.
“We need the international community to stand together and support the Afghan people,” Guterres said in a post on Twitter announcing the conference that he said would seek a swift scale-up in funding for humanitarian relief.
“We also appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need,” he said.
Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before the Taliban took power last month and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unravelling, aid agencies say, Reuters reported.
“The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and is committed to staying and delivering for them,” Guterres said.
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart
Kabul residents hope Taliban will ensure jobs and stability
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
UN to convene Afghanistan aid conference
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
Americans urged to leave Afghanistan due to security situation
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
Taliban capture Nimroz provincial capital: MP
Tahawol: Afghan economic situation discussed
Sola: Efforts to establish new government discussed
Sola: A Taliban’s spokesman speaks about inclusive government
Tahawool: Efforts for establishing inclusive government discussed
Tahawol: Formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban accuse US of destroying equipment including helicopters
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban pledge to work with international community
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden says Afghanistan exit marks the end of U.S nation-building
-
Latest News4 days ago
India announces first formal meeting with Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar warns isolating Taliban could further destabilize Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
-
Latest News5 days ago
Wikipedia edits ‘War in Afghanistan’ page, brands it a ‘Taliban Victory’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban now face a test, says Khalilzad after US withdrawal