Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart

3 hours ago

September 5, 2021

Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed some flights in Afghanistan between Kabul and three major provincial cities on Saturday, the carrier said, after a technical team from Qatar reopened the capital’s airport for aid and domestic services, Reuters reported.

Flights between Kabul and the western city of Herat, Mazar-i Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south have started, the airline said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“Ariana Afghan Airlines is proud to resume its domestic flights,” it said.

Earlier, Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid, according to Qatar’s Al Jazeera news channel.

According to the airport’s runway has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera, in a further small step towards a return to relative normality after the turmoil of the past three weeks.

Reopening the airport, a vital lifeline with both the outside world and across Afghanistan’s mountainous territory has been a high priority for the Taliban as they seek to restore order after their lightning seizure of Kabul on Aug. 15, the report said.

Kabul airport had been closed since the end of the massive U.S.-led airlift of its citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries. The end of that evacuation of tens of thousands of people marked the withdrawal of the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Thousands of people wanting to leave Afghanistan, were left behind when the evacuation operation ended at the end of August, Reuters reported.

The Taliban, have promised safe passage for those wanting to leave.

Kabul residents hope Taliban will ensure jobs and stability

18 hours ago

September 4, 2021

September 4, 2021

Residents of Kabul hoped the Taliban would be able to ensure jobs and stability on Saturday, amid confusion over their futures as the Taliban delays the announcement of a new government after their takeover of Afghanistan.

Video footage showed men waiting by streets with empty wheelbarrows, while people — including women and children — were seen to be walking freely on crowded streets.

“Our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to activate the schools and universities for students and to provide jobs for the people. We want them to prevent armed robberies, and to reduce killings,” said university student Mohammad Fahim.

Mohammad Zahir, a school teacher, stated: “Security is good all over the country and the people are happy, but the lack of work and the non-announcement of the government has disturbed the people and everyone is confused, and the people do not know what the future of the homeland will be, because everyone is confused.”

According to a Taliban spokesman, a new Afghan government is due to be announced on Saturday. Earlier, Taliban sources had said that Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would be the new leader, Reuters reported.

New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack

18 hours ago

September 4, 2021

September 4, 2021

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to pass legislation to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding “extremist” known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket.

Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted and imprisoned for about three years before being released in July, moments after he launched his stabbing spree on Friday.

Ardern said earlier the man was inspired by the Islamic State militant group and was being monitored constantly but could not be kept in prison by law any longer.

“I am committing, that as soon as Parliament resumes, we will complete that work – that means working to pass the law as soon as possible, and no later than by the end of this month,” Ardern told a news conference.

The Counter Terror Legislation Bill criminalizes planning and preparation that might lead to a terror attack, closing what critics have said has been a loophole allowing plotters to stay free.

But Ardern said it would not be fair to assume that the tighter law would have made a difference in this case.

“This was a highly motivated individual who used a supermarket visit as a shield for an attack. That is an incredibly tough set of circumstances,” she said.

Ardern said the man arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and it was not known to hold any extreme views. He first came to the police’s attention in 2016 after he made concerning posts on Facebook.

He was later arrested at the Auckland Airport where authorities believed he was traveling to Syria. In August 2018 he was charged with possession of objectionable material and possessing weapons.

She said she wanted to explain why the terrorist was not deported but can not yet because of suppression orders.

Ardern was unable to reveal the name of the deceased attacker for now due to a court order but said she had no intention of naming him anyway.

Police were following the man when he went into the Countdown supermarket in New Lynn mall in Auckland. They said they had thought he had gone in to do some shopping but he picked up a knife from a display and started stabbing people.

UN to convene Afghanistan aid conference

23 hours ago

September 4, 2021

September 4, 2021

The United Nations will convene an international aid conference in Geneva on September 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe”.

“We need the international community to stand together and support the Afghan people,” Guterres said in a post on Twitter announcing the conference that he said would seek a swift scale-up in funding for humanitarian relief.

“We also appeal for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need,” he said.

Many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought well before the Taliban took power last month and millions may now face starvation with the country isolated and the economy unravelling, aid agencies say, Reuters reported.

“The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and is committed to staying and delivering for them,” Guterres said.

