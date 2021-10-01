Kabul airport making efforts to resume full operation of int’l flights

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2021)

International flights at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan are gradually resuming operation as maintenance and repair work is underway.

The Afghan aviation industry has been hit hard by the recent power shift. According to the airport, some Pakistani and Iranian airlines have restarted flights, but they are chartered by the UN and NGO’s, and tickets have become very expensive.

Technical issues at the Kabul airport also present challenges. Chartered flights and deliveries of humanitarian aid can be made between 06:00 and 18:00. But commercial flights have not fully restarted. Prices are likely to remain high due to overwhelming demand.

Abdul Hadi Hamadani, general director of the Kabul International Airport, said the staff is working with international technical teams towards the full recovery of operation of the airport.

“Our technical team has been working with the technical teams of the UAE and Qatar to resolve the relevant problems as quickly as possible. We are making our best effort to coordinate with relevant departments to decrease the ticket prices,” Hamadani said.

The interim government has announced its readiness to help restart international commercial flights, and the top issues will be price regulation and increasing the airport’s capacity.