Juventus’ Paulo Dybala tests positive for Coronavirus for fourth time in six weeks 

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2020)

Paulo Dybala – an Argentine soccer star who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and the Argentina national team – was tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in the past six weeks, the Fox Sports reported.

According to the reports, the Juventus, an Italian football club, forward was among players to contract with the Covid-19 alongside his two team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

On March 21, Dybala confirmed in a tweet that both he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had been infected with the virus.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test, and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages,” he tweeted.

Italy was the first European epicenter for the virus, so far, the country has recorded 201,505 positive cases of Coronavirus with 27,359 deaths.