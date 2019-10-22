Justin Trudeau Re-elected as Canada’s Prime Minister

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2019)

Justin Trudeau win a second term as Canada’s prime minister.

However, Trudeau will have a Liberal minority government, which means he will have to work with other parties to form a government.

“From coast to coast to coast, tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity. They rejected cuts and austerity, and they voted in favour of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change,” Trudeau told his supporters following the announcement.

The Liberals had won 158 seats.

Canada’s parliament has 338 seats, and the party that wins the majority of those seats automatically forms the government and can easily pass legislation. If no party wins a majority, the parties must team up.

Here in Afghanistan, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah congratulated Mr. Trudeau on his re-election as Prime Minister.