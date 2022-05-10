Latest News
Journalist killed in Afghanistan, wins Pulitzer Prize for COVID coverage in India
A team of Reuters photographers including the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed last July while on assignment in Afghanistan, have won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India.
Reuters, which was also named as a feature photography finalist for images of climate change around the world, won for images of COVID’s toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, Reuters reported.
Besides Siddiqui, the Reuters photographers honored were Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.
The New York Times won three Pulitzer Prizes and was named as a finalist five more times on Monday, while its rival the Washington Post took the public service award and Reuters claimed the prize for feature photography.
The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a special citation for coverage of the Russian invasion, as the Pulitzer board paid homage to the 12 journalists who have been killed covering the Ukraine war this year,Reuters reported.
The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in US journalism, with special attention often paid to the public service award.
The Pulitzer was the 10th for Reuters, and the seventh in the last five years.
With three more Pulitzers this year, the New York Times has won 135 since the awards were first presented in 1917.
The Times took one for national reporting for its coverage of fatal traffic stops by police; another for international reporting for its examination of the failures of the US air war in the Middle East; and a third for criticism for Salamishah Tillet, a contributing critic at large, for her writing on race in arts and culture.
Besides winning the international reporting award, the Times was named as a finalist in the category twice more: for the fall of Afghanistan and the assassination of Haiti’s president.
In addition, New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott won a Pulitzer Prize in the general nonfiction category for her book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City,” which started with a 2013 series published by the newspaper.
The Pulitzer board made note of the “challenging and dangerous times for journalists around the world,” noting 12 journalists killed covering the Ukraine war, eight Mexican journalists murdered this year, and other cases of assault and intimidation against journalists in Afghanistan and Myanmar.
IEA planning major national summit in Kabul: Sources
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is scheduled to hold a major summit in Kabul that will see religious scholars, representatives of different ethnic groups, and politicians come together to discuss political and economic issues.
The exact date of the summit has not yet been disclosed but politicians believe this meeting might be beneficial as solutions to problems could be put forward.
These politicians, however, believe that Afghanistan will face serious problems if an inclusive government that represents all sections of society is not formed.
According to sources familiar with the proposal, the focus of the meeting will be on how to address the current problems in Afghanistan and the need to prioritze them – taking in to account the advice of all participants.
“The first step is legitimacy,” said Sayed Ishaq Gilani, head of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.
He said the people first need to recognize the IEA as rulers and all tribes need to be included in government before the rest of the world will recognize the IEA.
Others have said that such meetings will only be beneficial if the IEA includes experts and acts on suggestions made by them.
“If a meeting is held with only religious scholars from the Taliban (IEA), that meeting will not be effective,” said Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a political party member.
In the past, some political figures have called for a Loya Jirga in order to improve the economic situation and gain global recognition. However, the IEA has steadfastly rejected the idea of holding such a grand council.
US to increase pressure on IEA if decisions on women, girls are not reversed
The United States will take steps to increase pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) government to reverse some of its recent decisions restricting the rights of women and girls if it shows no sign of rescinding the actions on its own, Reuters reported.
“We’ve addressed it directly with the Taliban (IEA),” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday.
“We have a number of tools that, if we feel these won’t be reversed, these won’t be undone, that we are prepared to move forward with.”
He did not elaborate on the possible steps or indicate how the IEA, which has already implemented policies curbing 20 years of gains for girls’ and women’s rights, might have a change of heart.
On Saturday the IEA ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to a signature policy of their past rule and an escalation of restrictions.
The ideal face covering was the all-encompassing burqa, the IEA said.
The IEA has also restricted girls and women from working and limited their travel unless accompanied by a close male relative. Most girls were also barred from going to school beyond seventh grade.
“We’ve consulted closely with our allies and partners,” Price said. “There are steps that we will continue to take to increase pressure on the Taliban (IEA) to reverse some of these decisions, to make good on the promises that they have made.”
A key piece of leverage held by Washington over the IEA is the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on US soil – half of which the Biden administration is seeking to free up to help the Afghan people, the administration has said.
Record levels of hunger persist in Afghanistan, WFP warns in latest report
Almost half of Afghanistan’s population – 19.7 million – are facing acute hunger according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in January and February this year by food security cluster partners of the United Nations.
The report, published on Monday, predicts that the outlook for June to November this year sees a slight improvement in the food security situation, with a reduction in the number of people facing acute food insecurity to 18.9 million people.
This is due in part to the coming wheat harvest from May to August, and this year’s well-coordinated scale-up of humanitarian food assistance – alongside increased agricultural livelihood support.
However, gains will be limited – the report warns.
Lingering drought and the deep economic crisis mean that unprecedented hunger will continue to threaten the lives and livelihoods of millions of people across Afghanistan.
“Of particular concern – and for the first time since the introduction of the IPC in Afghanistan in 2011 – a small pocket of ‘catastrophic’ levels of food insecurity – or IPC Phase 5 – has been detected in the country,” the World Food Program (WFP) reported.
“More than 20,000 people in the north-eastern province of Ghor are facing catastrophic levels of hunger because of a long period of harsh winter and disastrous agricultural conditions.
Unprecedented levels of humanitarian assistance focused on bolstering food security have made a difference. But the food security situation is dire, the report stated.
“Humanitarian assistance remains desperately important, as do the needs to rebuild shattered agricultural livelihoods and re-connect farmers and rural communities to struggling rural and urban markets across the country. Unless these happen, there will be no way out of this crisis,” said Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan.
“Food assistance and emergency livelihood support are the lifeline for the people of Afghanistan. We mounted the world’s largest humanitarian food operation in a matter of months, reaching more than 16 million people since August 2021,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP’s Country Director and Representative in Afghanistan.
“We are working with farmers, millers, and bakeries, training women and creating jobs to support the local economy. Because the people of Afghanistan would much prefer jobs; women want to be able to work; and all girls deserve to go to school. Allowing the economy to function normally is the surest way out of the crisis, otherwise suffering will grow where crops cannot,” she added.
The upcoming harvest will bring some relief to millions of families struggling with income losses and food shortages.
However, for many, the harvest will only offer short-term relief and very little opportunity for recovery.
In addition to this, the war in Ukraine continues to put pressure on Afghanistan’s wheat supply, food commodities, agricultural inputs, and fuel prices. Access to seeds, fertilizer and water for irrigation is limited, labour opportunities are scarce and enormous debts have been incurred to buy food over the last few months.
Both FAO and WFP continue to scale up their programmes across the country. WFP has reached more than 16 million people so far in 2022 with emergency food assistance, and is supporting local markets, working with retailers and local suppliers. WFP continues to invest in people’s livelihoods through skills training and climate adaption projects so that families can cultivate their land and grow their own food.
FAO continues to scale up its assistance to farmers and herders in rural areas and will assist more than nine million people in 2022 through a range of interventions supporting crop, livestock and vegetable production, cash transfers and the rehabilitation of vital irrigation infrastructure and systems.
