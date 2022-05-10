Journalist killed in Afghanistan, wins Pulitzer Prize for COVID coverage in India

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2022)

A team of Reuters photographers including the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed last July while on assignment in Afghanistan, have won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Reuters, which was also named as a feature photography finalist for images of climate change around the world, won for images of COVID’s toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation, Reuters reported.

Besides Siddiqui, the Reuters photographers honored were Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.

The New York Times won three Pulitzer Prizes and was named as a finalist five more times on Monday, while its rival the Washington Post took the public service award and Reuters claimed the prize for feature photography.

The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a special citation for coverage of the Russian invasion, as the Pulitzer board paid homage to the 12 journalists who have been killed covering the Ukraine war this year,Reuters reported.

The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in US journalism, with special attention often paid to the public service award.

The Pulitzer was the 10th for Reuters, and the seventh in the last five years.

With three more Pulitzers this year, the New York Times has won 135 since the awards were first presented in 1917.

The Times took one for national reporting for its coverage of fatal traffic stops by police; another for international reporting for its examination of the failures of the US air war in the Middle East; and a third for criticism for Salamishah Tillet, a contributing critic at large, for her writing on race in arts and culture.

Besides winning the international reporting award, the Times was named as a finalist in the category twice more: for the fall of Afghanistan and the assassination of Haiti’s president.

In addition, New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott won a Pulitzer Prize in the general nonfiction category for her book “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City,” which started with a 2013 series published by the newspaper.

The Pulitzer board made note of the “challenging and dangerous times for journalists around the world,” noting 12 journalists killed covering the Ukraine war, eight Mexican journalists murdered this year, and other cases of assault and intimidation against journalists in Afghanistan and Myanmar.