Journalist bodies call on UNSC to protect media workers in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2020)
Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), International Media Support (IMS) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Saturday jointly called on the UN Security Council to take serious actions to reduce violence against journalists in Afghanistan and said they endorse the letter to the UNSC dated November 18 from the Afghan journalists community.
The letter addressed the concerns of journalists and media regarding the growing violence and threats against journalists, and urged the UNSC to take steps to cut down on threats journalists in Afghanistan face.
On Saturday, RSF, the AJSC and IMS said in a joint statement that they also stress that peace talks are unreasonable and untenable unless parties to the war respect fundamental international covenants and human rights, and above all the Geneva Conventions that treat media and journalists as protected civilian entities and individuals that are meant to be immune from military attack.
“Afghan media and journalists do not deserve to become helpless due to the silence of the international institutions and its highest body, the United Nations,” read their statement.
This comes after two journalists and a former TV news anchor were all killed within a month in Afghanistan – the latest being Malalai Maiwand, a female journalist, who was killed in Jalalabad in Nangarhar on Thursday.
RSF stated on it’s website that “press freedom and the expansion of the media landscape is one of the most significant achievements of Afghanistan in the last two decades. Unfortunately, given the country’s political and security challenges, this achievement is extremely vulnerable.
“There are serious concerns that with the escalation of insecurity and conflict, this achievement would perish. Despite Afghan journalists’ courage and dedication to continue their profession, the rise of threats and violence against them is shrinking the environment,” the statement read.
Since 2001, at least 100 journalists – 16 of them foreign journalists – have been killed while more than 60 media outlets have been destroyed or attacked, RSF said adding that journalists and media have also been the target of hundreds of threats. “The Taliban and Islamic State are responsible for most of the murders of journalists and attacks on media outlets,” the statement read.
Under Afghan law, ensuring the security of journalists and media outlets is a fundamental responsibility of the government.
“Although efforts have been made by the Afghan government, these have not been sufficient in preventing crimes, and prosecuting the perpetrators of violence against journalists,” the statement read.
“The lack of serious and meaningful efforts by governmental institutions to pursue cases of violence against journalists, the complexity of the ongoing war, the government’s fledgling and weak structure and the infliction of a large amount of violence and threats by the opposition armed groups are among the factors that give rise to the need for support of international institutions in fighting the crimes against journalists among many other areas.”
The organizations stated that because of this they – the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, International Media Support and Reporters Without Borders – call on UN Security Council to support the media community in decreasing violence against journalists in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1738 (December 23, 2006) and UN General Assembly Resolution (November 26, 2013) which are the mainstay of defending the journalists’ rights in conflicts and warzones.
The three institutions also stated they believe that violence benefits from the culture of impunity.
Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2020)
Afghanistan Republic’s peace talks team and the Taliban’s team have agreed to take a break from negotiations in Doha until January 5, both sides confirmed.
The Republic’s team and the Taliban issued an announcement on Twitter Saturday evening stating they had shared initial ideas on agenda items but that further discussions were needed.
According to the Republic’s talks team member Nader Nadery, the teams “shared initial lists of agenda items and conducted preliminary discussions on the list.
“Since the agenda items need further consultations, the two sides agreed for a recess and to resume the 2nd round of talks on January 5, 2021,” Nadery posted on Twitter.
He then thanked Qatar for “their generous hospitality and provision of facilitates to the talks.”
According to the Taliban’s spokesman, Mohammad Naeem, the teams will break from Saturday, December 12, and return to the talks tables on January 5.
The intra-Afghan talks started three months ago – on September 12 – but quickly hit a deadlock until last week when the two sides agreed on the procedural rules for talks to move forward.
Iran executes journalist accused of inspiring 2017 anti-govt protests
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2020)
Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fueling violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed Saturday, local news agencies reported.
The 47-year-old journalist had been living in exile in France but was detained after reportedly traveling to Iraq and returned to Tehran last year.
According to local media, Zam was hanged on Saturday after the supreme court upheld the death sentence against him.
Zam had been accused of fanning unrest and inciting the 2017 protests. At the time he was running a Telegram channel called Amad News, which had 1.5 million followers.
He fled Iran in 2009 and was given asylum in France.
In June, a court sentenced Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth”and Iran’s supreme court on Tuesday upheld the verdict.
In June, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said his trials were “grossly unfair”.
In addition to being accused of having fanned the protests, Zam was also accused of being party to the destruction of property, interfering in the country’s economic system, working with the United States government, spying for French intelligence, and “spying for the intelligence service of a country in the region”.
“This individual committed criminal and corrupt acts against the security and livelihoods of the Iranian people through running the antagonist Amad News Telegram channel and espionage communication with elements linked with foreign services that are against the Iranian people’s security,” wrote Mizan, the official news website of the judiciary, at the time.
According to Mizan, during his trials Zam confessed to leading the 2017 unrests which led to “a number of our compatriots losing their lives due to the terrorist acts of mercenary elements linked with foreigners” and he confessed to being one of the founders of a council of 29 “regime change” media outlets.
NSA calls for peace talks to be held in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 12, 2020)
National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib said on Saturday the next stages of peace talks between the Afghan Republic’s team and the Taliban should take place in Afghanistan.
Mohib said the Afghan government does not mind where in the country talks are held and is even prepared to build a venue if necessary.
According to Mohib the talks in Afghanistan will build public trust in the process and will provide Afghans with the ability to monitor and own the talks.
He said that Afghans will also be well-informed on developments if the talks are held in the country adding that additional costs will also be avoided.
Mohib stated the talks should be held in the county so that peace becomes nation wide and enduring.
According to him, a peace process influenced by foreign countries could harm Afghanistan’s future – something experienced by other countries in the past.
Taliban has not yet commented about Mohib’s remarks.
This comes after Taliban and Afghan government agreed on procedural rules for intra-Afghan talks in Doha. The two sides are preparing for agenda talks
