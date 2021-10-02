Latest News
Journalist among three killed in Nangarhar attack
At least three people including a journalist were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday evening, sources said.
According to the sources, the gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in PD3 of the provincial capital, Jalalabad city.
An Afghan journalist, Sayeed Maroof Sadaat was among the dead, sources added.
Sources said that two others including Sadaat’s child were wounded in the attack.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
40% of Herat’s historical sites in need of repairs: IEA
Around 40 percent of historical sites and monuments in western Herat province need to be restored to prevent further damage, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Saturday.
There are as many as 780 historical monuments in Herat, including the famous Citadel, the Musalla complex, the Mausoleum of Gawhar Shad, and the Herat Great Mosque.
“40 percent of our historical monuments are in urgent need of restoration and preservation. But, so far, unfortunately, the country’s economy is not stable. I hope the issues will be considered once the issues of governance are resolved,” Zalmay Safa, a Director for Herat’s Information and Culture Department said.
According to the officials, as many as 46 monuments have been restored or preserved during the past five years.
Meanwhile, government officials stated that they will put plans in place to protect the historical sites and monuments in the country.
Mawlana Naeem-ul-Haq Haqqani, Acting Head of Herat’s Information and Culture Department, stated: “Definitely, work will begin soon. The Islamic Emirate pays special attention to the preservation and restoration of historical monuments, especially in Herat.”
Latest News
Without work and food, hundreds flee to Pakistan and Iran daily
A main bus terminal in Kabul is nowadays crowded as many residents of the city try to find their way out of Afghanistan into some neighboring countries.
Bus drivers at the Paitakht Bus Terminal said many families were trying to leave Kabul each day, but many could not afford the bus fare to destinations near the border cities.
“There are many families traveling (out of here) these says days. Most of them travel from here to Mazar-i-Sharif, and then many of them cross the border to Iran from Mazar-i-Sharif,” said bus driver Sahil.
Underlining the economic pressures building on Afghanistan’s new Islamic Emirate government, prices for staples like flour, fuel and rice have risen and long queues are still forming outside banks as they strictly ration withdrawals.
Some humanitarian aid has started to arrive and limited trade has returned across land borders with Pakistan, but a severe cash shortage is crippling day-to-day economic activity and decades of war have left much infrastructure in tatters.
Foreign aid payments, which accounted for 40% of Afghanistan’s gross domestic product, have all but stopped as the West considers how to deal with the IEA that, until August, led an insurgency against the U.S.-backed government.
Abdullah, one Kabul resident hoping to leave, said: “We will leave for Pakistan or Iran because we don’t have work here. We work the whole day for a single bite of bread. What else can we do? We have brought these items at home and have brought them here to sell, since there is no money and no work.”
This comes amid a continuing economic crisis including a severe cash shortage in the heavily dollarized country.
With dollar shipments to Afghanistan having been stopped and with sanctions against the IEA in place, thousands of government employees have not been paid and work has dried up especially as banks have a strict weekly withdrawal limit.
Members of a Russia-led security bloc that includes some countries adjacent or close to Afghanistan meanwhile have no plans to host Afghan refugees, bloc member Kazakhstan said last week.
The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) includes three Central Asian nations – Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan – as well as several more remote former Soviet republics.
At a heads-of-state meeting of the bloc in Tajikistan on Thursday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev “supported the joint CSTO position that the placement of Afghan refugees or foreign military bases on our countries’ territories is unacceptable”, his office said in a statement.
Two more Central Asian nations, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, border Afghanistan but are not CSTO members. However, Uzbekistan has also said it would only allow short-term transit of refugees by planes to third countries.
Latest News
Four suspected kidnappers captured in Kabul, hostages freed
Four people have been arrested in connection with the abduction of several people in Kabul, including a child who appeared to have had a kidney removed, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.
Saeed Khosti, a spokesman for the ministry, stated the suspects were arrested in PD8 in Kabul city during an operation by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces.
Khosti said several hostages were rescued during the operation and a body was recovered in the house of the kidnappers.
“On Friday, we arrested the kidnappers in Kabul. They kept people as captivities in their houses and we even found a dead body there.
A child with an incision in her abdomen was also rescued. According to Khosti, one of her kidneys had been removed.
“We are investigating who committed this brutal act. We will also manage to find the rest of the gang through them [the suspect] and will prosecute them and will refer them to court,” Khosti said.
Kabul citizens, however, stated that the crime rate has been reduced significantly in the city.
Mohammad Jawad, a resident of Kabul, stated: “Thefts and crimes have decreased compared to the past. We urge the Islamic Emirate to maintain security.”
Journalist among three killed in Nangarhar attack
40% of Herat’s historical sites in need of repairs: IEA
Without work and food, hundreds flee to Pakistan and Iran daily
Four suspected kidnappers captured in Kabul, hostages freed
WHO seeks COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations, ‘not empty promises’
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
Tahawol: IEA emphasizes making friendly relations with all nations
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Afghan students demands discussed
Sola: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
Tahawol: Khalilzad’s comments about collapse of Ghani government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul mayor says water supply in city could ‘dry up’
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA urges Washington to stop flying drones over Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pilgrims from around the world gather in Kerbala for Arbaeen
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan lawyers welcome IEA’s move to adopt former constitution
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan army collapse ‘took us all by surprise,’ US defense secretary says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan envoy to UN cancels speech amid uncertainty over seat