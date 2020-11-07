Latest News
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
At least three civilians were killed early Saturday morning in a magnetic IED explosion in PD9 in Kabul city, police confirmed.
According to police the explosion happened at around 08:00 in the morning in 4th Macroryan.
The magnetic IED had been placed on a Toyota vehicle before being detonated.
Yama Siawash, a journalist and former TV news anchor was among those killed, family members confirmed.
Siawash had taken time off work and spent the past year in India doing an MBA. According to his family he graduated with top marks.
Baktash Siawash, his elder brother, was an MP for Kabul province in the previous parliament.
President spokesman Sediq Sediqqi condemned attack on former journalist Yama Siawash, an employee of the Central Bank, who had just recently started working with govt.
So far no group including the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
SIGAR: Increase of violence impacts US-Taliban peace deal
US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), quoted Pentagon, saying an increase in violence by the Taliban is not acceptable and will impact the US-Taliban peace deal.
US officials said that increase in violence means a violation of the Doha deal.
The SIGAR new report reveals that the Afghan government seeks a lasting ceasefire, however, the militants want to impose their own circumstances.
“The Taliban is calibrating its use of violence to harass and undermine [the Afghan government and security forces], but remain at a level it perceives is within the bounds of the [U.S.-Taliban] agreement,” said SIGAR.
SIGAR also said that Taliban attacks have been increased by 50 percent in the past three months of 2020.
Previously the Afghan National Security Council (ONSC) has said that the Taliban has conducted an average of 55 attacks per day since the signing of the peace deal with the United States in Doha.
The council said that the Taliban conducted 2,804 attacks from the beginning of March to April 19, adding the group “does not remain committed to the reconciliation process that will help the country to end decades of war.”
“When a deal does not have a guarantee, then both sides criticizing each other. It means that the Doha deal is not guaranteed,” said Jawed Kohistani, a military analyst.
The SIGAR also said that anti-government groups are responsible for 83 percent of civilians’ casualties and the report attributed 38 percent of civilians’ casualties to the Taliban.
The United Nation in Afghanistan also attributed most of the civilians’ casualties to the anti-government groups.
“If the Taliban and government not announce a ceasefire and continue the violence, it means that they don’t have any respect for the Afghans’ blood.” Said Zabihullah Farhang, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission.
On the other hand, NATO said that they will increase their airstrikes in Afghanistan.
Lt.Gen. John Deedrick, the commander of Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan (CSTC-A) on Friday said that the Taliban violence is too high and that support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) will continue.
“The Taliban violence is too high and we are continuing to support the Afghan security forces and the government, and we will defend the Afghan security forces in accordance with the agreement,” said Lt. Gen. Deedrick. “We do conduct strikes and operations in accordance with the US-Taliban agreement, and we will continue to do so.”
This comes as the US continues to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan
PPM Members urges US to reduce violence in Afghanistan
Members of the People’s Peace Movement (PPM) on Friday set in protest in front of the US embassy in Kabul city and urged the US to rescue the level of violence in Afghanistan.
According to the PPM members, US can bring war and peace to the country, adding that the US should press the Taliban and the Afghan government to reduce the violence.
“Peace and war are in the hands of the US. The US should use its influence to reduce violence,” said Khalilullah Rahmani, deputy head of the PPM.
“We want an end to the bloodshed in Afghanistan,” said Malik Zewar, a member of the PPM.
Member of the PPM urged the US to convince both sides of a lasting ceasefire in the country.
“We want peace in the county and want to be ensured soon,” said Malik Darya, another member of the PPM.
“Foreign intervention in the war has increased the war in the country,” said Qareeb Ur Rahman, another member of PPM.
The US embassy in Kabul did not comment about the protest so far, however, the members of PPM say that the protesters will continue their sit-in protests until they don’t get a serious commitment regarding reduction in violence.
US Provides Military Vehicles, Aircrafts and equipment to ANA
Afghanistan Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Thursday that US has provided as assistance hundreds of Humvees vehicles, Helicopters and aircrafts to the Afghan National Army (ANA).
According to the MoD’s statement the US has provided 1,383 Humvees and 55 Mobile Strike Force vehicles, 10 helicopters, and 4 A-29 aircraft, to the Afghan national defense and security forces (ANDSF) this year, also delivered hundreds of night vision goggles, uniforms, and equipment.
Shah Mahmoud Miakhel, deputy defense minister, and Lt. Gen. John Deedrick, US commander in Afghanistan at a joint conference said that US and NATO will continue supporting ANDSF as they reduce forces in Afghanistan.
Maikhel praised the US for the assistances, adding that “These tools and equipment will be used to ensure the security of the people.”
“Preservation of the Afghan Security Forces is of vital importance to Afghanistan’s long-term stability and security”, said Lt. Gen. Deedrick.
Afghan officials said that US has delivered $574 million of equipment to Afghan government and ANDSF in the past year and will transfer another $102 million of equipment in the near future.
