Latest News
Journalist among 8 wounded in Uruzgan blast
Business
Kandahar-Spin Boldak highway project nearing completion
Latest News
Elections planned for summer, including Ghazni poll
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Tuesday that various elections will be held across the country in summer, including the long overdue Ghazni parliamentary elections as well as provincial council, district council and municipal elections.
Saleh said that in a meeting chaired by President Ashraf Ghani and members of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), he was tasked with reporting on the constituency for the provincial council elections for another month.
According to Saleh, constituencies is one of the most complex and sensitive issues in elections as it could lead to various groups in society feeling sidelined or undermined.
“Our wish is that all these elections are held. But if we can’t hold them all due to logistical problems, we will definitely hold one or two,” said Saleh.
The Ghazni elections meanwhile where delayed in 2018 due to serious security issues.
Ghani meanwhile met with the IEC two days ago to discuss election plans.
In a statement issued by the president’s office, ARG stated that IEC commissioners showed their preparedness for holding elections across the country.
Ghani welcomed the IEC’s plans and said government was committed to the principle of elections and would provide the necessary resources.
Latest News
Taliban ambush security checkpoint in Badakhshan
Abdullah Naji Nazari, a member of the Badakhshan Provincial Council, said Tuesday the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in Pul-e-Soch in Badakhshan’s Jurm district at midnight on Monday.
The attack lasted for two hours.
According to Nazari, three soldiers were killed, three were wounded and three others were captured.
Nazari added that five armed Taliban were killed and eight others were wounded in the attack.
Local officials have not yet responded to calls for more information.
Taliban has also not commented.
Kandahar-Spin Boldak highway project nearing completion
Journalist among 8 wounded in Uruzgan blast
FBI claims woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s computer device to Russia
Elections planned for summer, including Ghazni poll
Taliban ambush security checkpoint in Badakhshan
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Humvee explosion causes massive damage in Faryab
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Taliban using child soldiers on the battlefield: Paktia governor
Tahawol: Prospects for Afghanistan peace talks discussed
Sola: Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ghulam bahaudin Jailani, State Ministry for Disaster Management Authority
Zerbena: Interview with Nizamudin Khpalwak about the completion of Kamal Khan and Shorabak dam projects
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
-
Featured5 days ago
Zakhilwal says govt is being ‘forced to compromise’
-
Latest News5 days ago
Saleh scraps consecutive digits 3 and 9 from vehicle plates
-
Featured4 days ago
Taliban drones bomb 217 Pamir Military Corps in Kunduz
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO team in Wuhan to probe Coronavirus origin
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghor councillor suspected of assassinations killed in skirmish
-
Business4 days ago
‘Digital Silk Road’ on track as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan connect
-
Latest News5 days ago
Security forces thwart Taliban attack, kill 36 in Kandahar