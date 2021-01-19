Connect with us

Journalist among 8 wounded in Uruzgan blast 

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

 on
A least 8 civilians, including one journalist, were wounded in a motorbike explosion in Tarinkot city, capital of Uruzgan province on Tuesday afternoon, local officials confirmed. 
 
According to the officials Shah Mohammad Hamdard, a reporter from the local radio station, Salam Rozgan Radio, was wounded in the explosion, officials said.
 
The target of the explosion is not yet clear, officials said. 
 
No group had claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.
 
This comes as violence, especially targeted killings, have increased substantially across the country despite ongoing peace talks in Doha.
Business

Kandahar-Spin Boldak highway project nearing completion 

Ariana News

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

The new and improved Kandahar to Spin Boldak Road project is nearing completion and will be a welcome development for motorists using this popular route to the border crossing with Pakistan.
 
According to the ministry of public works, construction to widen the road, making it a double lane highway, cost one billion Afghanis and covers a distance of 40km. 
 
This has been a key development project for government and it will connect the southwestern provinces with the border post in Chaman area. 
 
This route plays an important role in the trade and transit sector and also connects remote areas to the key artery. 
 
The project was broken down into two phases – the first of which extends 39.6km and has already been opened. 
 
This latest development coincides with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement on Monday that he had directed authorities to set up border markets along the country’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran to boost employment opportunities and help curb smuggling.
 
The decision to establish border markets was taken in September last year with the objective to provide jobs and promote peace.
 
“The establishment of these markets is critical for the prosperity of the population living in border areas of Balochistan and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Khan said.
Elections planned for summer, including Ghazni poll

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Tuesday that various elections will be held across the country in summer, including the long overdue Ghazni parliamentary elections as well as  provincial council, district council and municipal elections. 

Saleh said that in a meeting chaired by President Ashraf Ghani and members of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), he was tasked with reporting on the constituency for the provincial council elections for another month.

According to Saleh, constituencies is one of the most complex and sensitive issues in elections as it could lead to various groups in society feeling sidelined or undermined.

“Our wish is that all these elections are held. But if we can’t hold them all due to logistical problems, we will definitely hold one or two,” said Saleh.

The Ghazni elections meanwhile where delayed in 2018 due to serious security issues. 

Ghani meanwhile met with the IEC two days ago to discuss election plans. 

In a statement issued by the president’s office, ARG stated that IEC commissioners showed their preparedness for holding elections across the country.

Ghani welcomed the IEC’s plans and said government was committed to the principle of elections and would provide the necessary resources.

Taliban ambush security checkpoint in Badakhshan

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 19, 2021

By

Abdullah Naji Nazari, a member of the Badakhshan Provincial Council, said Tuesday the Taliban attacked a checkpoint in Pul-e-Soch in Badakhshan’s Jurm district at midnight on Monday. 

The attack lasted for two hours. 

According to Nazari, three soldiers were killed, three were wounded and three others were captured. 

Nazari added that five armed Taliban were killed and eight others were wounded in the attack.

Local officials have not yet responded to calls for more information. 

Taliban has also not commented. 

