Journalist among 8 wounded in Uruzgan blast 

(Last Updated On: January 19, 2021)

The new and improved Kandahar to Spin Boldak Road project is nearing completion and will be a welcome development for motorists using this popular route to the border crossing with Pakistan.

According to the ministry of public works, construction to widen the road, making it a double lane highway, cost one billion Afghanis and covers a distance of 40km.

This has been a key development project for government and it will connect the southwestern provinces with the border post in Chaman area.

This route plays an important role in the trade and transit sector and also connects remote areas to the key artery.

The project was broken down into two phases – the first of which extends 39.6km and has already been opened.

This latest development coincides with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement on Monday that he had directed authorities to set up border markets along the country’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran to boost employment opportunities and help curb smuggling.

The decision to establish border markets was taken in September last year with the objective to provide jobs and promote peace.

“The establishment of these markets is critical for the prosperity of the population living in border areas of Balochistan and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Khan said.