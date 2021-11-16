Sport
Jordan demands investigation into Iran footballer player’s gender
Jordan has called on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to launch an investigation to determine the gender of a goalkeeper on the Iranian women’s football team, France24 reported.
Iran beat Jordan 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw on September 25 to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in its history.
The president of the Jordan Football Association, Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, tweeted on Sunday a letter “requesting a gender verification check” on the Iranian player in question, suggesting that the keeper was a man posing as a woman.
Hussein described it as “a very serious issue if true”, France24 reported
But Iran team’s selector, Maryam Irandoost, dismissed the allegation.
“The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry,” Irandoost told sports news site Varzesh3 on Sunday.
“We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time.”
Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei blocked two goal attempts by the Jordanian team, resulting in Iran’s qualification.
The Jordan Football Association’s letter alleged that the Iranian women’s team “has a history with gender and doping issues”, and called for “due process” to be followed, France24 reported.
The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup is set to kick off in India in January.
Australia win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Australia won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday after Mitchell Marsh and David Warner hit half-centuries to chase down 173 with ease at the Dubai International Stadium.
Marsh and Warner’s brilliant knocks came after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had responded to losing the toss with a classy innings of his own, with his 85 off 45 helping the Black Caps to 172/4.
But Australia started the chase well and rarely took their foot off the gas as they raced to the World Cup title with eight wickets and seven balls to spare, sparking jubilant celebrations in the UAE.
Australia beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup final
Australia reached the Twenty20 World Cup final with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 11), Reuters reported.
Set 177 for victory, David Warner made 49 before Australia rode unbeaten cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade to clinch the win with one over to spare.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Babar Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket, read the report.
Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.
According to the report New Zealand beat England in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Pakistan and Australia to face off in Dubai in World Cup semi-final
Australia are tasked with doing something that no other side has managed so far at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – beating Pakistan.
The two teams face off in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday to play for a place in Sunday’s showpiece against New Zealand.
But if Australia are to get there they will have to find a way past the form team of the tournament in Babar Azam’s Pakistan.
The Group 2 winners dismantled India in their opening match of the tournament to set the tone for an outstanding campaign, following that up with another comfortable win over their potential final opponents New Zealand.
And Pakistan, inspired by their skipper’s four half-centuries in the Super 12 stage, cruised through as Group 2 winners with further wins over Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.
They are now looking to achieve what no team ever has: win the Men’s T20 World Cup without suffering a single defeat.
“Yeah, Pakistan have played brilliant cricket,” Thursday’s opposing captain Aaron Finch told the world’s media.
“I think the way that they’ve gone in the powerplay with the bat and ball has been really crucial to their success
Thursday’s match will start at 6.30pm Kabul time and will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.
