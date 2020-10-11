Business
Joint economic commission planned between Afghanistan and Iran
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said Sunday he held a “valuable” virtual meeting with Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian on a number of issues including that of permanent transmission of electricity to Afghanistan.
Atmar said they also discussed holding a joint economic commission, opening the Khaf-Herat railway line, setting preferential tariffs on importing electricity, custom tariffs, and expanding trade.
“We are committed to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with our friendly and brotherly country Iran,” Atmar tweeted.
Iran’s Mehr news agency said the Iranian energy minister emphasized his country’s support for cooperation with Afghanistan, especially in the field of energy production and transmission.
Last month, a delegation from the Iranian ministry of energy traveled to Afghanistan to strengthen relations and discuss joint ventures in the electricity sector.
Afghanistan currently imports electricity from neighboring Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
Iran exports over $1 billion in goods through Dogharoon to Afghanistan
Iran has exported over $1 billion worth of goods to Afghanistan, through Dogharoon Special Economic Zone, over the past six months.
From March 20, the value of exports has increased by 33 percent compared to the same period last year, IRNA reported.
Mohammad Rostami, head of the Dogharoon economic zone, said thousands of trucks transported the goods to Afghanistan through Herat province.
He said construction material and food products were among the goods that transitted through the economic zone.
Afghanistan in turn exported $2.5 million worth of goods to Iran.
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Iran says that the Khaf-Herat railway border stations will be completed in less than three months.
Deputy for the Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Kheirollah Khademi said that the border stations are under construction at zero points of the Afghanistan-Iran borderlines.
“Khaf-Herat Railway border stations are under construction at zero points of common borderlines and will be complete in less than three months,” said Khademi quoted by Iranian Fars News.
Khademi stated that a part of the Khaf-Herat railway will be constructed by Iran while the remaining part will be built by Afghanistan.
“Khaf-Herat railroad is one of the largest projects we are working to put into operation,” added Khademi quoted by IRNA.
Khaf-Herat railway, 35km in length, would smoother trade between Afghanistan and Iran.
The railway line project is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor that started in 2007-2008. According to Iranian officials, the railway line will not only reduce transit costs of goods but will also help speed up the collection and delivery of goods by trucks that now have to line up at Dolgharoun border crossing, close to Afghanistan’s Herat city.
