Johnson and Ghani discuss UK’s support to Afghanistan
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated Britain’s “longstanding support” to the Afghan Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in their fight against the Taliban.
According to a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), President Ashraf Ghani had a phone conversation with Johnson on Friday evening.
ARG said in the statement that the two sides discussed the expansion of bilateral ties and issues around the Afghan peace process.
Johnson also reiterated the UK’s support for the government’s fight against the Taliban as part of the NATO coalition, the statement read.
Johnson assured Ghani of the UK’s support for strengthening regional diplomacy for peace efforts in Afghanistan, the statement said.
“They agreed on the importance of making progress in peace talks to secure a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan, and to preserve the gains made by civil society and women and girls.”
Meanwhile, the two sides discussed the next steps in the peace process and emphasized the importance of a permanent ceasefire in the country.
Johnson and Ghani also discussed global efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of vaccines in the two countries.
Dostum gets warm welcome on return to Kabul after 20-month absence
Afghanistan’s controversial former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum returned to Kabul on Saturday after a 20-month absence.
Dostum was welcomed back by Abdullah Abdullah Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Presidential Advisor for Security and Political Affairs, and several prominent Afghan figures at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.
Addressing a ceremony in Kabul, Dostum stated that the Taliban and Haqqani Network are targeting innocent people.
He has warned that both groups will be “terminated”.
Meanwhile, Dostum urged President Ashraf Ghani to seek a political consensus for the Afghan peace process.
“We are at a critical stage in history. The president must bring politicians together. Minor negligence could turn the history against us (blame us),” Dostum said.
He emphasized that the opportunity must be seized to bring peace to Afghanistan.
Lavrov calls on Taliban to reduce violence and stop making new demands
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reaffirmed Moscow’s position of principle on the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to stop making demands at the negotiating tables.
Addressing a joint press conference with Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar on Friday, Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States, China, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Central Asian countries for the restoration of peace in the country.
“We will continue our contacts with the key external players, which include the United States, China, Pakistan, India, Iran, and the Central Asian countries. These contacts should help ensure the success of direct and inclusive intra-Afghan talks,” Lavrov said.
“This is the only way to go,” he stressed.
Lavrov has reaffirmed the importance of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020 and approved by a UN Security Council resolution.
He also called on the Taliban to reduce violence and avoid making new demands during the negotiating process.
“The ‘message’ to the Taliban is not a secret. It’s about the need to avoid escalation on the ground, to respect the already agreed-upon terms and conditions for holding direct intra-Afghan talks, and not to put forward any new preliminary requirements, which is mandatory for both parties participating in the negotiating process,” Lavrov said.
“All parties, including the Taliban, must respect the UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.
Three killed in attack on slain Ghor journalist’s family
Three family members of the slain journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq were killed by unknown armed men in Ghor province, sources said Friday.
The armed men stormed the house of Bismillah Adil, a journalist and civil society activist in Ghor and former head of Radio Sada-e-Ghor was gunned down in Feroz Koh city on January 1, late on Thursday night.
Sources said Adil’s brother was wounded in the attack.
The family members of Adil were transferring his brother to the hospital when they were ambushed about eight kilometers from the provincial capital of Chaghcharan city by assailants in the area, his relatives said.
Three family members – Adil’s brother, 12-year old sister, and his nephew – were killed and four others were also wounded in the attack.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Aimaq’s family.
This comes as targeted attacks against journalists, media workers, and civil activists have been increased in recent months.
The majority of the attacks remain unclaimed.
Earlier this week, Khalil-ur-Rahman Narmgui, former head of the journalists union in Baghlan, was shot dead in the Sarak-e-Panj area in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district while he was on his way to Pul-e-Khumri city of Baghlan province.
NAI, a media advocacy group, said in a statement that eight journalists have been assassinated in the past few months.
