Johnson and Ghani discuss UK’s support to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2021)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated Britain’s “longstanding support” to the Afghan Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in their fight against the Taliban.

According to a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), President Ashraf Ghani had a phone conversation with Johnson on Friday evening.

ARG said in the statement that the two sides discussed the expansion of bilateral ties and issues around the Afghan peace process.

Johnson also reiterated the UK’s support for the government’s fight against the Taliban as part of the NATO coalition, the statement read.

Johnson assured Ghani of the UK’s support for strengthening regional diplomacy for peace efforts in Afghanistan, the statement said.

“They agreed on the importance of making progress in peace talks to secure a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan, and to preserve the gains made by civil society and women and girls.”

Meanwhile, the two sides discussed the next steps in the peace process and emphasized the importance of a permanent ceasefire in the country.

Johnson and Ghani also discussed global efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of vaccines in the two countries.