JOC executive says Tokyo Games should be held without spectators
One of Japan’s sporting legends and an executive of the country’s Olympic committee said on Friday the Tokyo Games should be held without spectators to ensure the safety of the public and accused the organisers of using a “double standard”.
The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board member Kaori Yamaguchi, an Olympic judo medallist, said the government was “confusing” the people by asking them to stay at home and imposing curbs while putting on the global sports showpiece.
Polls have shown most Japanese oppose holding the Games this year, worried about a slow vaccination rollout and the flood of athletes and officials from overseas. Japan has effectively been closed to foreign visitors since the pandemic broke out.
“There’s this fear inside everyone that if people start moving around Japan again, the infections would spread right at the time when they have peaked out and people can live safe lives again,” said Yamaguchi, one of the few lone voices openly critical of the Olympics in the world of Japanese sports.
“If we were to limit the virus and be careful about it, I’d say we should hold the Games without spectators,” Yamaguchi told Reuters in a Zoom interview.
Already postponed from last year because of the pandemic, a scaled-down version of the Games with no foreign spectators is set to start on July 23 despite public fears it could drain medical resources and spread the coronavirus as Japan appears to have contained the fourth wave of infections.
The decision on the domestic spectators — and whether to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and several other areas — is expected later this month.
The government’s most senior medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, has been voicing his concerns in parliament over the last week, warning that the biggest risk was the increased movement of the public, which has contributed to past rises in infections.
Despite the opposition, the Japanese government and the organisers have dug in their heels, saying the Games would go ahead “barring Armageddon”, as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it.
Yamaguchi, who won a bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Games, has expressed her dismay at such pronouncements, adding she thought the organisers “avoided dialogue” and that the IOC “seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important.”
During the interview, she also accused Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa of “not sufficiently explaining” to people why they should think the Games are “safe and secure”.
“Even though the infections have eased, they ask people to be careful, to not drink alcohol, to not go out, but they also say: ‘enjoy the Olympics’ — so the citizens are confused by this double standard,” said Yamaguchi.
Japan has recorded more than 760,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,800 deaths, while only 12% of its population has received at least one vaccination shot — far behind other major economies.
Yamaguchi added that the appropriate message the organisers should be sending to the public right now was: “we’re not getting carried away”.
“I’m not saying people shouldn’t have fun, but I want them to have this stance: we still haven’t won with corona, we’re still in danger.
“It’s the same as in sports: the most dangerous moment is when you think you’ve won. Typically, that’s when you get beaten up.”
Afghan cricket league postponed due to COVID-19
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said Thursday that the 8th Shpageeza Cricket League tournament has been postponed due to the 3rd wave of corona virus.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board had planned to hold the 8th edition of Shpageeza Cricket League in June or July this year, but was postponed for the time being due to the 3rd wave of coronavirus and restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Public Health,” ACB said in a statement.
Last month, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced an expression of interest in owning the royalties of this edition of Shpageeza Cricket League. A number of national businessmen also shared their interest with the board in sponsoring teams, ACB said.
“ACB wants a large number of traders to invest in the cricket league; the cricket board will extend the process of finding sponsors to help a large number of national traders invest in this season,” read the statement.
ACB said at the time the board was working to speed up the process of identifying franchises and identifying team owners so that they have more time to market and prepare their teams.
Thursday’s announcement comes after educational institutions were closed recently in 16 provinces including Kabul for four weeks after the ministry of public health announced restrictions on learning centers.
The ministry has called on people to wear masks and to pay attention to health protocols.
The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,822 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Three Afghans, including 2 women, chosen for Olympics Refugee Team
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday announced the names of the athletes who will represent the IOC Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 and three of them are Afghans.
The 29 athletes come from 11 countries, including Afghanistan, and were selected by the IOC’s Executive Board from an initial group of 55 IOC Refugee Athlete Scholarship-holders.
“The refugee athletes are an enrichment for all of us in the entire Olympic community,” IOC President Thomas Bach said at the virtual ceremony from Lausanne.
“The reasons we created this team still exist. We have more forcibly displaced people in the world right now, and therefore it went without saying that we wanted to create an IOC Refugee Olympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics”.
“The athletes represent not only themselves, not only the IOC, but also all refugees in the world,” IOC Refugee Olympic Team Chef de Mission Tegla Loroupe added. “Let’s bring solidarity, as we are solidarity people.
“Our universal language is sport, let’s go and bring joy.”
The three hard-working Afghan refugees, including two women, are Abdullah Sediqi (Taekwondo Men’s 68kg); Masomah Ali Zada (Cycling Women’s Road) and Nigara Shaheen (Judo Women’s Mixed team).
Sediqi is based in Belgium, Zada is in France and Shaheen is in Russia.
Abdullah Sediqi
Sediqi has relied on taekwondo to get him by since he was eight years old.
In an interview with the IOC recently Sediqi said the sport, which he now practises in Belgium, has been a guiding light through difficult times, first when escaping from his home country four years ago and then again through the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a gruelling mission, there were days I walked for 12 hours straight,” he said of his escape.
Now established in Wilrijk, a neighbourhood of Antwerp, the 24-year-old is focusing on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer in 2021.
While Sediqi is fully focussed on his dream of going to the Olympic Games, the real world provided an emotional blow to him this past year.
In a recent interview with Taekwondo Vlaanderen (Flanders Taekwondo), he revealed that he was not able to see his mother before her death from coronavirus in Afghanistan.
“My mother died of coronavirus six months ago,” he said. “Her death was difficult for me – I had not seen her since my arrival in Belgium. Suddenly, you are told she is seriously ill; a while later she was gone.
Masomah Ali Zada
For Zada, it all changed when a French TV show aired called “Les Petites Reines de Kaboul” (“The Little Queens of Kabul”).
Along with her sister Zahra, the documentary showed the difficulties of cycling as a female in her home country.
“In Afghanistan, men think it’s unsuitable for a woman to ride a bike,” said Zada to France24.
According to the IOC, after watching the programme, a retired French lawyer called Patrick Communal arranged for them to come to France on a humanitarian visa and made a successful application for asylum.
“It’s very easy for men and women here to ride a bike,” Zada said.
Both sisters are enrolled at the University of Lille and Masomah Zada has been invited on the IOC Refugee Athlete Scholarship programme.
Aged 24, she is training hard in northern France ahead of the Olympics.
“By taking part in the Olympic Games, I want to convince those who think a woman on a bicycle is inappropriate or find it strange that a Muslim woman wearing a headscarf is a cyclist that no, it’s normal,” Zada said to Paris Match.
Nigara Shaheen
Born in Afghanistan, Shaheen is a judoka competing in the under 70kg category.
She started practising judo when she was 11, living as a refugee in Peshawar, Pakistan, as practising martial arts was a family tradition.
She is studying international trade at a university in Ekaterinburg, in Russia, and is aiming to get her master’s degree.
As a member of the IJF Refugee Team, she participated in the Düsseldorf Grand Slam in 2020 and the Kazan Grand Slam in 2021.
The three Afghans will take their spots alongside the other refugee athletes for the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games on 23 July 2021. The team will enter the brand new Japan National Stadium with the Olympic flag in second position, immediately after Greece.
The team will stay in the Olympic village, like all the other 206 National Olympic Committees taking part, and continue to receive IOC support after the Games.
For all official representations of the team (including possible medal ceremonies), the Olympic flag will be raised and the Olympic anthem will be played.
Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko said: “The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee welcomes the participation of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, following its debut at the Olympic Games Rio 2016.
“The participation of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team in the Tokyo 2020 Games, which will be both a festival of sport and a celebration of peace, will draw the world’s attention to the issue of refugees and further advance efforts to achieve world peace through the elimination of the wars and conflicts that cause people to flee their homeland.”
Tokyo Olympics chief rules out another postponement despite concerns
The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee has ruled out a cancellation or further postponement of the Games as doubts swirled among city governments and medical professionals whether the event can be held safely amid the pandemic.
Public opinion polls in Japan have consistently shown that a majority want the Games cancelled or put off yet again after being delayed by one year because of the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reported.
“We cannot postpone again,” athlete-turned-politician and organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto said in an interview published on Thursday by the Nikkan Sports newspaper.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to call a snap election after the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Asahi newspaper reported, showing his resolve to push ahead with the event.
Foreign spectators have already been barred from the Games, and officials are undecided if Japanese fans will be allowed into venues. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura pointed out on Thursday that excited fans, shouting and hugging could pose a contagion risk.
Towns and cities set to host Olympic training or events have increasingly expressed misgivings, amid concern visitors will spread variant strains of the virus and drain medical resources, Reuters reported.
The government of Ota City has been inundated with complaints by residents over a decision to give preferential COVID-19 vaccinations to city and hotel staff tending to Australian athletes, media reported.
The city, about 80km northwest of Tokyo, is the site of a training camp for Australia’s softball squad, which this week became the first national team to arrive in Japan.
Kurume City in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka pulled out of hosting Kenya’s pre-Olympics training camp, the African nation’s Olympics committee said on Wednesday.
A player on Ghana’s Under-24 team tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Japan for a friendly match, the Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Thursday. And in Taiwan, the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association said it was pulling out of Olympic qualifier games in Mexico amid infection concerns, Reuters reported.
Japan is battling a fourth wave of COVID-19 eight weeks out from the scheduled start of the Games, but the country’s vaccine rollout has been slow and 10 regions including Tokyo are under a state of emergency until June 20.
