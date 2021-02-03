Connect with us

Science & Technology

Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

 on
February 3, 2021

Jeff Bezos has announced he will step down as CEO of Amazon, the largest online retailer in the world.

Bezos is ending his role as CEO on a high note: the business he began as an internet bookseller 27 years ago is now one of the world’s most valuable companies and posted three consecutive record profits after losses in decades prior.

Fox News reported that Bezos will transition to a role as Amazon’s executive chairman of the board during the company’s third fiscal quarter. The company did not provide an exact date for the change.

Andy Jassy, currently the CEO of Amazon’s highly profitable cloud computing wing, will replace Bezos as CEO. He started in Amazon’s marketing department in 1997.

On Tuesday, Amazon reported quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time, Reuters reported.

Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

January 25, 2021

By

January 25, 2021

Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia – a humanoid robot – has gone viral and now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.

Hanson Robotics, based in Hong Kong, told Reuters that four models, including Sophia, would start rolling out of factories in the first half of 2021, just as researchers predict the Coronavirus pandemic will open new opportunities for the robotics industry.

“The world of COVID-19 is going to need more and more automation to keep people safe,” founder and chief executive David Hanson said, standing surrounded by robot heads in his lab.

Hanson believes robotic solutions to the pandemic are not limited to healthcare, but could assist customers in industries such as retail and airlines too, Reuters reported.

“Sophia and Hanson robots are unique by being so human-like,” he added. “That can be so useful during these times where people are terribly lonely and socially isolated.”

Hanson said he aims to sell “thousands” of robots in 2021, both large and small, without providing a specific number.

Social robotics professor Johan Hoorn, whose research has included work with Sophia, said that although the technology is still in relative infancy, the pandemic could accelerate a relationship between humans and robots, Reuters reported.

“I can infer the pandemic will actually help us get robots earlier in the market because people start to realise that there is no other way,” said Hoorn, of Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Hanson Robotics is launching a robot this year called Grace, developed for the healthcare sector.

SpaceX delays launch of 143 satellites due to bad weather

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

January 24, 2021

By

January 24, 2021

SpaceX is expected to launch 143 satellites into space on a single Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday after having to postpone its launch day of Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida due to bad weather.

The decision to postpone came just six minutes before blast off, Space.com reported.

“Weather is looking a little dicey for our current liftoff time,” SpaceX production supervisor Andy Tran said about seven minutes before the rocket was scheduled to blast off, citing electrical fields.

Space.com reported that less than a minute later, the SpaceX team made the call to postpone the launch attempt entirely, not waiting for the clock to run out.

Electrical fields are a risk to rocket launches because they can prompt lightning formation during liftoff.

The Transporter-1 launch will be SpaceX’s first dedicated rideshare mission, carrying 133 assorted small satellites and 10 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites. When it launches, the mission will hold the record for most satellites deployed from a single rocket, Tran said.

The launch will be the fifth flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. Its previous flights, all in 2020, include the company’s first-ever crewed launch, called Demo-2, in May 2020, which sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station for a two-month stay.

The booster also launched a military communications satellite for South Korea, a Cargo Dragon resupply ship to the station for NASA and a separate Starlink mission.

Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history

Ariana News

Published

1 month ago

on

December 29, 2020

By

December 29, 2020
Habibullah Rafi, a well-known Afghan writer and member of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan, said he has discovered a 400-year-old book on the history of Pashtuns. 
 
He said the 600-page book was found in Germany with the cooperation of Afghans in that country. 
 
According to Rafi the book is about the lives of Pashtuns, covering a 900-year span. 
 
“The book has been published in 600 pages. The book has some stories which are rare in other books,” said Rafi.
 
The book Rafi discovered was published 400 year ago and is about the first mystical and literary movement of the Pashtuns.
 
It was written by Sheikh Mati Baba between the 7th and 10th centuries, he said.
 
Rafi said this is now the second known copy dating back so many years, with the first having been found in Karachi and the work of Sheikh Mati Baba is followed by people in Saudi Arabia, Peshawar, India and Afghanistan.
 
“Two copies of the book have been found – in Karachi and now in Germany. I have evaluated both of them,” said Rafi.
 
Meanwhile, Ehsanullah Aryanzai, another Afghan writer, says his book of 6,000 pages, which is on the history and geography of the world’s continents – in Pashto – has now been translated into Dari. 
 
He said the original version is in its fourth print run. 
 
“I urge the young generation to read the book once to know about our lives and the lives of others,” said Aryanzai.
 
He pointed out that the continuation of war in Afghanistan has had a negative impact on the culture of reading and studying among the people. 
