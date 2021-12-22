Latest News
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Leading Afghan charity organization, the Bayat Foundation continues to race against time to get as much aid to desperate families across the country ahead of the worst of the winter months.
This week, the foundation handed out food parcels to hundreds of at-risk families in northern Jawzjan province.
The organization’s officials said that they are providing food parcels – including cooking oil, flour, and rice – to families during the harsh winter season in Afghanistan.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “Through the annual winter aid program that the Bayat Foundation conducts during the winter season, aid has already been distributed [to numerous provinces] this year.”
“Fortunately, today the aid came to Jawzjan province’s city of Sheberghan. We distributed food supplies including flour, rice, and oil to a number of deserving people,” Haji Ismail said.
Recipients, meanwhile, expressed their gratitude and thanked the Bayat Foundation for its assistance.
“People face poverty, unemployment, and winter hardships, we all call for the continuation of such [Bayat Foundation’s] assistance,” Zabiullah Amini one of the recipients said.
Through its ongoing campaign, the Foundation had so far distributed food supplies to needy families in Paktia, Kabul, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
Abdullah calls on OIC to mobilize more funds to help Afghans
Abdullah Abdullah, former Chairman of the High Peace Council, welcomed decisions taken by delegates who attended the 17th extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad but called for the organization to mobilize more money for Afghanistan.
In a series of tweets, on Tuesday night, he called on member states of the OIC to immediately mobilize all necessary resources to increase humanitarian aid to millions of Afghans facing food insecurity and extreme poverty.
Abdullah said the people of Afghanistan must ensure that they have access to unhindered aid to save them from a catastrophe.
The meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held on Sunday in Islamabad and saw Islamic countries pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
A humanitarian trust fund was also established by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the aim of raising and mobilizing resources to help Afghanistan.
House Democrats call on Biden to unfreeze Afghan reserves
More than 40 House Democrats on Monday called on US President Joe Biden to open up access to economic reserves for Afghanistan in order to prevent ”imminent mass starvation.”
Following the report on Wednesday Mohammad Naeem, spokesman of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), thanked the US Congress members in a series of tweets.
“We are grateful for the move by members of the United States Congress, following our open letter to Congress, to President Biden to lift sanctions on Afghanistan and freeze the Federal Reserve,” Naeem tweeted.
He further added that “the freezing of the reserves and the banking system of the Central Bank of Afghanistan is causing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
In their letter to Biden, the 46 Democrats stressed that while they supported the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, they also agreed with international calls for the U.S. to avoid imposing economic measures that would contribute to Afghanistan’s collapsing economy, The Hill reported.
“This means conscientiously but urgently modifying current U.S. policy regarding the freeze of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and ongoing sanctions,” they wrote.
International organizations have warned that Afghanistan is facing widespread famine this winter, with 97 percent of people in Afghanistan projected to be living in poverty if interventions aren’t made.
40% of Afghan media have closed, 80% of women journalists lost their jobs
A survey by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) has found a radical change in the Afghan media landscape since the takeover by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to a report on the RSF website, a total of 231 media outlets have closed and more than 6,400 journalists have lost their jobs since 15 August.
Women journalists have been hit hardest, with four out of five no longer working, the report stated.
More than four out of every ten media outlets have disappeared and 60% of journalists and media employees are no longer able to work.
According to the RSF report, of the 543 media outlets tallied in Afghanistan at the start of the summer, only 312 were still operating at the end of November.
This means that 43% of Afghan media outlets disappeared in the space of three months.
The central Kabul region, which had more media than anywhere else, has not been spared. It has lost more than one of every two media outlets (51%). Of the 148 tallied prior to 15 August, only 72 are still operating.
RSF reported that the closure or reduction in the activities of media outlets has had a major impact on employment in the media sector. Of the 10,790 people working in the Afghan media (8,290 men and 2,490 women) at the start of August, only 4,360 (3,950 men and 410 women) – or four out of every ten media workers – were still working when this survey was carried out.
RSF attributed this change in part to new regulations issued by the IEA.
The rules require journalists to tell information and culture ministry officials what they would like to cover, get their permission to go ahead and finally inform them about the results of their reporting in order to be able to publish.
“There is an urgent need to rein in the spiral leading inevitably to the disappearance of Afghan media and to ensure that respect for press freedom is a priority,” said Reza Moini, the head of RSF’s Iran-Afghanistan desk.
“Journalists’ safety, the fate of women journalists, media legislation and the right of access to news and information are all crucial issues that the authorities must address without delay. Without a free press capable of exposing bad governance’s failings, no one will be able to claim that they are combatting famine, poverty, corruption, drug trafficking and the other scourges that afflict Afghanistan and prevent a lasting peace.”
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told RSF that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supports “freedom for the media in the defined framework for preserving the country’s higher interests, with respect for the Sharia and Islam.” He also said that the government wanted to “help those media that are operating to continue to do so, and help the others to find solutions so that they can resume operating.”
Aside from new rules, media owners have to cope with new economic constraints. Many media outlets were receiving national and international funding that ended when the IEA seized control.
“These subsidies, which came above all from countries that had a military presence in Afghanistan and which had an interest in providing them, have now ended,” said Mujahid.
Recognizing the disappearance of many media outlets, Mujahid noted that many media “executives and managers had fled the country.”
This had contributed to the “collapse” of their media outlets, he said.
