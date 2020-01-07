Japanese businessman pays $1.8 for an enormous tuna

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2020)

Kiyoshi Kimura, a Japanese tycoon has bought a titanic tuna fish in return for $1.8 million at a New Year’s auction launched in Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, Sunday.

Kimura runs a franchise of restaurants, Sushi Zanmai, tags himself as a ‘Tuna King’. He has paid a huge sum of 193 million yen (about $1.8 million) for the 276-kilogram Bluefin tuna, caught in Japan’s northern Aomori area, according to a report by NHK, a Japanese public broadcaster.

The businessman told reporters that he was glad to have gotten the fish in the auction. “Yes, this is expensive, isn’t it? I want our customers to eat very tasty ones this year too,” said Kimura.

In retrospect, the tycoon had made a record by purchasing a $3.1 million for a 612-pound fish, last year.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, Bluefins are endangered species. They are the largest tuna and can live up to 40 years. They may weigh up to 1,500 pounds and reach 10 ft. in length.