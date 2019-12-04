Japanese Aid Worker Dies After Attack in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: December 4, 2019)

Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese physician, aid worker and head of Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS) died in the hospital after getting seriously wounded by gunmen in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province, local officials said on Wednesday morning.

According to provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogianai, the incident happened when his car was heading to the provincial capital, Jalalabad and five of Nakamura’s bodyguards were also killed in the attack.

Khogiani further added that the gunmen fled the scene but police started investigations.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Nakamura is a Japanese aid worker who serves as head of Peace Japan Medical Services in Nangarhar province. His humanitarian works were focused on providing medical services to villages and Afghan refugees in eastern Afghanistan provinces, while from 2003, he began working to improve irrigation conditions in rural areas of the country.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani granted him honorary citizenship for his 15 years of service to people of Afghanistan and his humanitarian work in the country, fighting against water scarcity.