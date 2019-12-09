Japan to Complete Nakamura’s Projects

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2019)

Japan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mitsuji Suzuka, on Monday, said that his country will complete the unfinished projects of Dr. Tetso Nakamura in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.

According to ambassador Suzuka, Japan’s developmental programs in Afghanistan will continue even after Nakamura’s death.

Meanwhile, Asif Sediqi, deputy of the Upper House of Afghan Parliament stressed that people’s appreciation of Nakamura’s performance in different regions shows that Afghans have a “thirst” for Peace, and the government should learn from Nakamura and pay attention to it.

“I call on the government leaders that if you want to earn people’s trust, you should learn from Nakamura who is a Japanese, but every Afghan cried for his death,” said Sediqi.

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura was originally from Japan, but he served in the health, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors in the east of Afghanistan between 1991 and 2019.

He was assassinated last week in Nangarhar province which sparked extreme reactions of the local people and the government.