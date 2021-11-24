Latest News
Japan reopens embassy in Kabul
Takashi Okada, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, says his country has decided to reopen its embassy in Kabul after the new government ensured Tokyo about its security.
Enamullah Samangani, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s deputy spokesman said in a tweet that Takashi Okada raised the issue yesterday during a meeting with Abdul Kabir, the IEA’s political deputy prime minister in Kabul.
According to him, the Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan has said that his country continues to support the Afghan people and is ready to work with the IEA on this issue.
Takashi Okada added that in order to build trust in this regard, Japan is increasing its aid to Afghanistan in the first step.
Latest News
Chinese officials reportedly in Afghanistan to explore lithium projects
Officials representing several Chinese companies are in Afghanistan to conduct on-site inspections of potential lithium projects, Reuters reported.
Citing China’s Global Times, Reuters reported that representatives of five companies obtained special visas, arriving in Afghanistan in early November, via the China Arab Economic and Trade Promotion Committee in Kabul and Afghanistan’s mining ministry.
Ganfeng Lithium, China’s biggest lithium producer, told Reuters it was unaware of the trip.
Afghanistan is rich in resources ranging from copper, lead, zinc, gold, oil and gas, bauxite, coal, iron ore and rare earths. It also has large reserves of lithium, a key component used for the batteries of electric vehicles.
Chinese state media and industry sources have said China could contribute to post-war reconstruction and develop resource projects in Afghanistan, though the necessary infrastructure will take years to build and security issues may intervene.
Latest News
Rights watchdog calls for financial restricts on Afghanistan to be eased
Amnesty International has called on the international community to ease financial restrictions on Afghanistan that are blocking the provision of healthcare, food and other essential services, and expedite delivery of scaled-up humanitarian assistance to avert a mounting crisis that threatens the lives of tens of millions of people.
In a statement issued by the organization on Tuesday, the organization said the suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.
“Current levels of humanitarian assistance are insufficient to deal with the crisis, with millions of Afghans plunging into poverty and facing the risk of starvation. We have seen countries making pledges and promises to provide aid to Afghanistan over recent months, but this support is yet to reach those who need it the most,” said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Director.
“In just a few months, the situation is already critical. People in the public and private sectors have not been paid their salaries, can’t access money, and can’t afford even essential items.
“Afghanistan is at the precipice – without an urgent program of targeted international support and without permitting the use of Afghanistan government reserves to support the country’s population, the scene is set for a human catastrophe over the coming months.”
With the IEA remaining on lists of internationally sanctioned groups, Afghanistan’s foreign donors have moved to withhold and withdraw funding from the country.
The situation has left the country’s banking system on the brink of collapse. Long queues have formed outside banks and ATMs, which are not dispensing cash. The price of goods has soared while the country’s currency has plummeted in value.
In August, the Biden administration froze $9.5 billion assets. The EU followed suit on August 17, withdrawing $1.4 billion in development and emergency aid to Afghanistan’s healthcare, agriculture and law enforcement sectors. The withdrawal of the EU funding precipitated the immediate closure of at least 2,000 health facilities serving around 30 million Afghans.
The IMF has frozen the IEA’s to $460 million of funds and other international institutions including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank have also suspended payments to their projects in Afghanistan.
“Humanitarian aid and the use of public funds for essential services must not be politicized.
“Donor countries must urgently develop a comprehensive action plan for the dissemination of financial and humanitarian aid support in consultation with NGOs and other humanitarian agencies on the ground.
“This should include independent monitoring and enhanced periodic public reporting that ensures support reaches those who need it the most. At the same time, the Taliban (IEA) must cooperate in giving unrestricted access to UN agencies and humanitarian groups to do their work,” said Yamini Mishra.
“The international community’s top priority must be to prevent the deaths and suffering of people in Afghanistan and protect their human rights.”
Latest News
ICRC to strengthen ties with China in aiding Afghanistan
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will strengthen cooperation with China to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, especially in the health sector, said Pierre Kraehenbuehl, head of the ICRC’s Regional Delegation for East Asia, Reuters reported.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on the back of economic sanctions.
Kraehenbuehl said about 47 percent of the Afghan population faces food insecurity in one form or another and that because the flow of money into Afghanistan has dried up, institutions that crucially provide for the needs of the people are currently facing incredibly dire circumstances.
In an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) he said the ICRC is mobilizing all resources to help Afghanistan get through the humanitarian crisis it is currently facing, and approaching China is at the top of its agenda.
“We need about 150 million Swiss Francs or 160 million U.S. dollars until the end of 2022. We will mobilize support from states, and in that regard, we are approaching China and this is a priority for us. We welcome the fact that our partners in the Red Cross Society of China have come forward with the first financial support, which we are very grateful for, and we are now continuing the dialogue also with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We hope that there are avenues of cooperation that can open up,” said the official.
The ICRC representative also said that China has contributed a lot to improving medical conditions in Afghanistan, and that the organization is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China in that regard.
A freight train, carrying 1,000-plus tons of humanitarian aid left the city of Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday afternoon and headed for Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth largest city in Afghanistan. It will take 12 days to get the winter clothes, cotton shoes, blankets, naan, and milk-tea powder, and other materials delivered, Reuters reported.
NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft
Japan reopens embassy in Kabul
Chinese officials reportedly in Afghanistan to explore lithium projects
Rights watchdog calls for financial restricts on Afghanistan to be eased
Einstein notes with sketches of relativity theory sold in Paris auction for $13 million
OPED: Is the West’s conscience being overshadowed by its political ego?
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation and poverty discussed
Tahawol: Assessing Afghanistan from 2001 till 2021
Saar Part 2: Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s new rule for TV broadcasting companies
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s metal export discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s diplomatic relations with regional countries, world discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
ICRC chief says Afghanistan’s most pressing need is cash
-
Latest News4 days ago
US Treasury’s Adeyemo, Qatari leaders discuss Afghanistan humanitarian needs
-
Sport4 days ago
IOC hails progress at meeting with Afghan sports officials
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bayat Foundation reaches out to help Kabul orphanages
-
Latest News4 days ago
China, Central Asia should help Afghanistan maintain stability: think tank forum attendees
-
Business4 days ago
Finance ministry to back pay govt workers for three months
-
Latest News4 days ago
West claims IEA letter to US Congress ‘misconstrued the facts’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan dedicated to protecting rights of all ethnic groups, women: Muttaqi