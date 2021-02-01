Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021

(Last Updated On: February 1, 2021)

Japan has announced its decision to provide over $122 million to support humanitarian and development programs in Afghanistan for the year 2021.

In a statement issued on Monday, by the Japanese Embassy in Kabul, this aid “is a vigorous step forward in realizing Japan’s pledge delivered at the Geneva Conference in November 2020, where Foreign Minister Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu affirmed Japan’s long-lasting friendship with and support for the people of Afghanistan, and pledged financial assistance up to 180 million USD per year between 2021 and 2024, a figure

comparable to the past four years.”

The embassy stated that this $122.2 million contribution forms a part of Japan’s assistance to Afghanistan to be disbursed in 2021.

“It will enable implementation of 17 humanitarian and development assistance projects orchestrated by various organizations throughout the country, aiming for the betterment of livelihoods through multiple approaches,” read the statement.

“Enhanced security sector plays an essential role in the Afghan-led nation building as we gaze at peace on the horizon. Our continuous contribution to the Law and Order Trust Fund for Afghanistan (LOTFA) exemplifies Japan’s commitment for a peaceful Afghanistan, as LOTFA is a significant multi donor program that plays a vital role in strengthening the country’s security sector,” said Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan OKADA Takashi.

“In light of the global pandemic, we also believe that assistance for vulnerable segment of the population who are most severely affected is essential. We truly hope that this new support will contribute to bringing about as many joyous smiles of Afghan people as possible,” he said.

Japan has been assisting Afghanistan’s nation-building efforts in various

fields including security, agriculture, rural development, human capacity

development, education, health, infrastructure, culture and humanitarian

assistance for many years.

With the upcoming disbursement of $122.2 million, the cumulative Japanese assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 will amount to $6.9 billion.