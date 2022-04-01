World
Japan freezes assets of 4 more Russian organisations, others for involvement in N.Korea’s weapons projects
Japan said on Friday it was freezing the assets of four Russian organisations, three Russian individuals and six North Korean individuals for involvement in North Korea’s weapons projects, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
North Korea late last month tested a huge new intercontinental missile, prompting the United States to push for “updating” and strengthening United Nations sanctions on North Korea.
World
“Significant progress” made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that “significant progress” has been made in the latest round of face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey.
“We regard the results of the talks that took place in Istanbul yesterday as a positive step forward. This is not the final result yet. But the Ukrainian negotiators have reaffirmed that Ukraine remains a non-nuclear state, stays neutral, and stays out of the NATO. I consider it as a significant progress,” Lavrov said in Tunxi, east China’s Anhui Province.
He made the remarks when he briefed the media on the sidelines of the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.
Russian and Ukrainian delegations held “constructive” negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday, raising the curtain on concrete efforts of both sides to put forward a solution to the current conflict.
During the fifth round of talks, or the fourth face-to-face meeting, which lasted for about three hours in Istanbul, the two sides finally clinched some progress in exploring possible ways out of the tensions. Local media reported that consultations will continue via video link.
Earlier in the day, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Lavrov.
“We had very smooth discussion today. During the talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, we comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relations in accordance with the guidelines that were agreed upon by our leaders and which are aimed at the comprehensive development of bilateral ties and strengthening our foreign policy coordination. I am very satisfied with the talks,” Lavrov told a China Global Television Network (CGTN) reporter.
World
Pentagon views Russian claim of withdrawal from Kyiv with skepticism
Russia has started moving very small numbers of troops away from positions around Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the Pentagon said on Tuesday (March 29), adding it was more of a repositioning than a retreat or a withdrawal from the war, Reuters reported.
“Has there been some movement by some Russian units away from Kyiv in the last day or so? Yes, we think so. Small numbers,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
Kirby also told reporters that U.S. troops in Poland were “liaising” with Ukrainian forces as they hand over weapons to them, but it was not training “in the classic sense.”
Kirby did not provide details on what exactly the interactions entail, read the report.
Kirby added that additional aircraft, including 10 F-18 jets, and more than 200 personnel would be headed to eastern Europe, including Lithuania.
World
Russia and West at odds over gas payments in roubles
Russia said on Monday it will not supply gas to Europe for free as it works out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles but G7 nations refused the demand.
At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia’s demand last week that “unfriendly” countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia, Reuters reported.
Concerns over security of supply were enhanced after the demand, with companies and EU nations scrambling to understand the ramifications.
The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom (GAZP.MM), which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.
“We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. “In our situation, this is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity (with European customers).”
In a interview aired later on Monday with the American public broadcaster PBS, when asked whether gas would be turned off for non-payers, Peskov replied: “No payment – no gas.”
But he added that Russia is yet to take a final decision on how to respond should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency.
Meanwhile, energy ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations rejected the rouble payment demands, Germany economy and climate protection minister Robert Habeck said after talks with his counterparts, Reuters reported.
“All G7 ministers have agreed that this is a unilateral and clear breach of existing contracts,” he told reporters after a virtual conference with G7 energy ministers.
The ministers “underlined once again that the concluded contracts are valid and the companies should and must respect them … payment in roubles is unacceptable, and we call on the companies concerned not to comply with Putin’s demand,” he said.
Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose by up to 20% on Monday on concerns about Russian gas supply.
The EU aims to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027. Russian gas exports to the EU were around 155 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year.
On Friday, the United States said it will work to supply 15 bcm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year.
However, the EU would struggle to replace all Russian gas exports in a short period of time, experts said.
Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three main pipeline routes were stable on Monday, with the Yamal-Europe pipeline continuing to flow eastwards from Germany into Poland, operator data showed.
Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.
