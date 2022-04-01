Japan freezes assets of 4 more Russian organisations, others for involvement in N.Korea’s weapons projects

(Last Updated On: March 31, 2022)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that “significant progress” has been made in the latest round of face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey.

“We regard the results of the talks that took place in Istanbul yesterday as a positive step forward. This is not the final result yet. But the Ukrainian negotiators have reaffirmed that Ukraine remains a non-nuclear state, stays neutral, and stays out of the NATO. I consider it as a significant progress,” Lavrov said in Tunxi, east China’s Anhui Province.

He made the remarks when he briefed the media on the sidelines of the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations held “constructive” negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday, raising the curtain on concrete efforts of both sides to put forward a solution to the current conflict.

During the fifth round of talks, or the fourth face-to-face meeting, which lasted for about three hours in Istanbul, the two sides finally clinched some progress in exploring possible ways out of the tensions. Local media reported that consultations will continue via video link.

Earlier in the day, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Lavrov.

“We had very smooth discussion today. During the talks with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, we comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relations in accordance with the guidelines that were agreed upon by our leaders and which are aimed at the comprehensive development of bilateral ties and strengthening our foreign policy coordination. I am very satisfied with the talks,” Lavrov told a China Global Television Network (CGTN) reporter.