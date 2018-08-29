Japan Contributes $2.7 Million to Displaced People in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2018 9:00 am)

Japan contributes more than two million dollars to the displaced people in Afghanistan.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, around 360 thousand people were displaced due to war and natural disasters in Afghanistan during the current year.

Japan on Wednesday announced its contribution to prevent food disaster among the displaced people.

“Due to the natural disaster, Afghan people faced lack of food, particularly because of drought that created many problems for the people,” Japan ambassador said.

The money will be distributed through the UN World Food Program to displaced people and returnees who have returned to Afghanistan which the UN estimates them as 95,000 people.

“The aid will be very effective in this time, we are working on a program to transparently distribute these assistances to the needy people,” Sayed Hussain Alemi Balkhi, the minister refugee added.

Japan also donated another $ 8 million in Afghanistan’s Children and Women’s health sector on Tuesday.