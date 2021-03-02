Latest News
Japan condemns targeted killings, calling for a reduction in violence
Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, on Tuesday condemned targeted killings and bombings in Afghanistan and called for a reduction of violence in the country.
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar held a phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart and discussed the Afghan peace process, continuation of Japanese assistance to Afghanistan, aid effectiveness and the fight against corruption, the investigation into the assassination of Tetsu Nakamura, and the expansion of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.
According to the statement, the Japanese Minister condemned the targeted killings and car bombings in Afghanistan, calling for a reduction in violence and making progress in the peace process.
Meanwhile, Atmar called Japan a trusted and generous partner to Afghanistan and expressed gratitude for Tokyo’s continued assistance, read the statement.
Afghan foreign minister also shared the latest developments in the peace process with his Japanese counterpart, including the Taliban’s breaches of their commitments, the statement said.
Latest News
Gunmen kill three female TV employees in Nangarhar
Armed men gunned down three female employees of Enikaas TV in Jalalabad city on Tuesday, officials confirmed.
Officials at the TV network have confirmed that three of their employees were attacked at around 4:00 pm Tuesday by unknown gunmen in PD4 of Jalalabad city.
Three employees–Mursal Habibi, Nazia, and Saadia–were killed in the attack, sources said.
Nangarhar police also confirmed the attack.
Farid Khan, a spokesman for the Nangarhar police HQ, said Mursal, a presenter for the TV station, and two of her colleagues from the dubbing department were killed in the attack.
The Taliban has denied its involvement in the attack.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes as targeted attacks against media workers and civil activists have been increased in the past few months.
Nearly three months ago, Malala Maiwand, the host of Enikaas TV, was killed in a similar attack.
Meanwhile, Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) has asked the Afghan government to probe targeted attacks on journalists and media workers and share the results with the public.
Featured
Two former US defense secretaries advise against pulling out all troops
Two former US defense secretaries have both said they would advise President Joe Biden against withdrawing all US troops from Afghanistan.
This comes amid the Biden administration’s ongoing review of the US-Taliban agreement signed a year ago in Doha, which stipulates the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country by May 1.
However, in an interview with Michael O’Hanlon from the Brookings Institution, former defense secretary Mark Esper said the withdrawal deal negotiated with the Taliban was always contingent on conditions to be met by the Taliban.
“We implemented our side of it in good faith, but it’s fair to say the Taliban have not,” Esper said, noting the Taliban have not delivered on any of their key promises, namely a reduction in violence, good faith negotiations with the Afghan government, and a full break with al-Qaeda.
Esper said he would have opposed Trump’s post-election order to reduce U.S. troop strength in Afghanistan to 2,500, which he says has effectively undercut any leverage the U.S. had over the Taliban.
“I made this clear when I was in the administration at the end, I thought we should hold it 4,500 until the conditions on the ground were met.”
Esper said Trump has put Biden in a tough situation and said: “We have to make sure that again, Afghanistan doesn’t become a safe haven for terrorism. And I say that as somebody who wants to get out of there as badly as anyone else.”
Meanwhile, speaking to the Washington Post, Robert Gates, who served under former president Barak Obama, said the “least bad option’ is for the U.S. to stay until the Taliban get the message that the U.S. won’t leave until they get serious about peace.
“My view is that I think the steps the president has taken in terms of hinting that we might not pull the rest of our troops out on the first of May is exactly right. I think that we do need to take into consideration the possibility of having a presence in Afghanistan at roughly the current level, or maybe even slightly more, along with our NATO allies.”
“We have about 2,500 troops there now,” Gates says, and they need to stay, he argues, “for an indefinite period of time, at a minimum until that presence forces the Taliban to realize that they can’t just take all the marbles once we leave.”
Latest News
Govt refusing to fall victim to Taliban’s extortion tactics
The Presidential Palace (ARG) stated Monday that neither the Afghan government nor independent sources that fund development projects or provide aid will fall victim to Taliban extortion tactics.
According to ARG, the decision not to pay bribes to Taliban in insecure areas across the country was discussed at a national procurement session on Sunday.
ARG said some villages are being deprived of aid because of the Taliban’s habit of demanding bribes.
ARG also stated that it is not prepared to give Taliban money that is meant to alleviate the plight of the people.
According to ARG out of 11,000 villages across the country that were identified to benefit from government-assisted projects, only 10,000 villages benefitted.
ARG’s statement came on the heels of a Facebook post by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh early Monday who raised the issue after his daily 6.30am security meeting.
He stated that sources of funding for these villages will not be held to ransom by the Taliban in order to gain access to insecure areas.
“This anti-human performance by the Taliban has left a number of villages in the country deprived of aid,” said Saleh.
He said 1,000 villages have not received the necessary aid as government has “faced a security problem and we are not ready to share the bread of the people with blackmail terrorists.”
Gunmen kill three female TV employees in Nangarhar
Japan condemns targeted killings, calling for a reduction in violence
WHO warns vaccines alone won’t curb spread of Coronavirus
Ahmed Shah Pakteen becomes first on-field Test umpire from Afghanistan
Two former US defense secretaries advise against pulling out all troops
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021
Pakistan court moves killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
Nimruz celebrates Kamal Khan Dam progress as reservoir fills up
Musharikat: Opportunities & challenges regarding Afghan women discussed
Sola: Khalilzad’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Possible Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Challenges & opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
Tahawol: Implementation of UN sanctions on Taliban discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
International community depriving Afghanistan of peace: Ghani
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden revokes Trump ban on many green card applicants
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mohib says UN sanctions on Taliban to help strengthen peace efforts
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dostum gets warm welcome on return to Kabul after 20-month absence
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three killed in attack on slain Ghor journalist’s family
-
Latest News2 days ago
Khalilzad back on track with talks as he heads for region
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany committed to Afghan peace process, German minister says
-
Science & Technology2 days ago
India launches Brazil satellite and 18 others into space