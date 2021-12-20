Science & Technology
Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth on Monday after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2023.
The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector, who launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on December 8 along with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, landed on the Kazakh steppe, Reuters reported.
Maezawa, a space enthusiast, made the trip in a Soyuz spacecraft and became the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in more than a decade.
One of Japan’s most flamboyant public figures, Maezawa entertained his social media followers from space by taking photos of his home prefecture of Chiba, showing how to make tea in zero gravity and discussing his shortage of fresh underwear, Reuters reported.
The entrepreneur returned to snowy conditions on Earth, with precipitation and sub-zero temperatures at the landing site about 150 km south east of the town of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.
Maezawa will become the first private passenger on the SpaceX moon trip in 2023, as commercial firms including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.
The billionaire, who sold his online fashion business Zozo (3092.T) to SoftBank in 2019, is searching for eight people who will join him in his moon voyage in 2023, requiring applicants to pass medical tests and an interview.
Science & Technology
Facebook pays fines to Russia over banned content
Facebook (FB.O) has paid 17 million roubles ($229,643) in fines owed in Russia for failing to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, but with the threat of a potentially larger fine looming, Reuters reported.
Facebook parent Meta, along with Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL.O), faces a court case next week for suspected repeated violations of Russian legislation on content and could be fined a percentage of its annual revenue in Russia.
According to the report Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
Russia in October sent state bailiffs to enforce the collection of 17 million roubles in fines imposed on Facebook. Interfax said there were no more enforcement proceedings against the company as of Sunday, citing the federal bailiff service’s database, read the report.
Moscow has increased pressure on large tech firms this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.
Interfax said messaging app Telegram has also paid 15 million roubles in fines, Reuters reported.
Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Science & Technology
Moderna COVID-19 shot more likely to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer’s, study shows
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is up to four times more likely to cause inflammation of the heart muscle, a very rare side effect, than its rival vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a Danish study published in the British Medical Journal late on Thursday.
The study, in which almost 85% of Danes, or 4.9 million individuals, aged 12 and older participated, investigated the link between mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and heart inflammation, also known as myocarditis or myopericarditis.
Earlier studies from Israel and the United States have indicated an increased risk of heart inflammation after inoculation with the mRNA-vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
“Vaccination with mRNA-1273 (Moderna’s vaccine) was associated with a significantly increased risk of myocarditis or myopericarditis in the Danish population,” the study said.
However, the overall risk of getting heart inflammation from the vaccines, both of which are based on mRNA-technology, was low, according to the study, conducted by researchers from Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute.
“In general, the rate of myocarditis or myopericarditis was about threefold to fourfold higher for mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccination than that for BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccination,” the study said.
The researchers found only 1 case per 71,400 vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech and 1 case per 23,800 vaccinated with Moderna. Most of the cases had been mild, the study said.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine was only associated with a higher risk of heart inflammation among women, the study said, contrasting with the results of the studies from Israel and the United States.
The authors said the discrepancy could be explained by the average age of the vaccinated population, the time span between the first and second shot, or because fewer Danes had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our findings do not generally overshadow the many benefits that come with being vaccinated,” study author Anders Hviid said in a statement.
“One must keep in mind that the alternative of getting an infection with COVID-19 probably also involves a risk of inflammation in the heart muscle,” Hviid said.
Science & Technology
Nissan to build new battery recycling factories in US, Europe by 2025
Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, the daily Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Nissan hopes that recycling batteries and re-using them in electric vehicles (EVs) would help lower production costs as the price of rare metals rise, Nikkei said.
The factories would be the company’s first battery recycling facility built outside of Japan, the report added, without specifying the country in Europe where the factory would be built.
Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
Last month, the company announced its electrification push, committing to spending 2 trillion yen ($17.53 billion) over five years to increase vehicle electrification to catch up with rivals in one of the fastest growing segments for car makers, Reuters reported.
The car maker said they plan to launch 23 electrified vehicles, including 15 EVs, by 2030.
Islamic countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
Tariq Ali Bakheet appointed as OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan
Saar: US, Russia and Iran emphasize on formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s 2022 fiscal year budget discussed
Tahawol: Islamabad hosts OIC summit on Afghanistan crisis
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Saar: US, Russia and Iran emphasize on formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s 2022 fiscal year budget discussed
Tahawol: Islamabad hosts OIC summit on Afghanistan crisis
Tahawol: Efforts for recognition of IEA discussed
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai ‘invited’ IEA into Kabul to stop the chaos in August
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan currency strengthens slightly overnight against US dollar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qureshi calls on international community to help Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. Senate passes $770 billion defense bill, Biden’s signature next
-
Latest News4 days ago
First two of 6 relief flights from Saudi Arabia arrive in Kabul
-
COVID-195 days ago
US to donate another 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Drone strike on Pakistani Taliban leader fails to explode, TTP sources say