Japan Announces $11.6 Million to Improve Road Access in Kabul

Japan has announced $11.6 in fresh assistance for road projects in line with the Kabul City Master Plan under an agreement signed at the Embassy of Japan in Kabul on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Japan Embassy in Kabul, the projects include construction of Maslakh Road, Abdul Haq Roundabout, and a new Makroyan Bridge.

The statement said that the project for improvement of access in the South-East area of Kabul City will provide better access to services and boost economic development, which will positively impact the lives of 4.5 million beneficiaries residing in the rural and urban areas of Kabul.

Japan has been engaged in a very close cooperation with Kabul Municipality since 2008 through the Kabul Metropolitan Area Development Programs through JICA.

Until now, about 70 km of main and community roads in Kabul City have been improved through its assistance.

“This project aims to facilitate smooth traffic between the southwest and east of Kabul for boosting economic activities by removing the traffic bottleneck from the city center to Jalalabad Road and linking southwest Kabul with east Kabul, and contributing to the economic development of Kabul,” the statement read.

UNOPS Afghanistan’s Director and Representative ad interim, Amjad Muhammad expressed his gratitude to Kabul Municipality for its continuing cooperation and long-lasting partnership and renewed UNOPS’ commitment to fully support the Municipality and to improve the lives of the Afghan people.

Muhammad also thanked “JICA for the continued partnership dating back to 2012, as well as the Government and people of Japan for their continued, generous and significant support to Afghanistan.”

Japan has been assisting Afghanistan’s nation-building efforts in various fields including security, infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, human capacity development, education, health, culture and humanitarian assistance.

The cumulative Japanese assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 amounts to approximately $6.6 billion.