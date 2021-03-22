Jamiat-e-Islami to hold general assembly after Turkey Summit

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2021)

Mohammad Ismail Khan, a leading member of Jamiat-e-Islami party, said on Monday that the party will hold a general assembly after the Turkey Summit on the Afghan peace process.

This comes after Atta Mohammad Noor, a member of a faction of the party, held his own general assembly last week where he was elected faction chairman.

According to Khan the election conducted to vote in Noor as faction head was not approved by the core party.

“The assembly was not standard, not real, and it is not acceptable,” said Khan.

According to him, because of internal rifts within Jamiat the party had not been invited to attend last week’s Moscow summit.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin Rabbani, leader of the Jamiat party, said that the decision is not practical.

“In this historic and sensitive time… they have accepted others’ plots,” said Rabbani.

Prior to last week’s election, Noor had been Chief Executive of Jamiat.

“The assembly is based on Jamiat values and standards,” said Waqif Hakimi, a leading member of the party.

Jamiat-e-Islami party has been dealing with internal rifts for the past year.