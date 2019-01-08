Jamiat-e-Islami Reacts to Leaked Audio Tape Attributed to Qanoni

(Last Updated On: January 8, 2019)

Jamiat-e-Islami party on Tuesday reacted to a leaked audio tape attributed to Mohammad Yunus Qanoni, a former vice president and senior member of Jamiat.

In the audio tape obtained by Ariana News on Monday, Qanoni talks about Jamiat’s electoral strategy and differences among its members.

He says Jamiat’s strategy for the 2019 presidential elections should be the power system change from presidential system to a semi-presidential one in the country, where the president would have three deputies and chief executive office turn to prime minister with clearly defined roles and responsibilities.

Qanoni also insists that President Ghani is strongly against the system change and that it is a red line for him. But adds that Mohammad Haneef Atmar – who has not yet officially announced his candidacy for elections – is fully agreed with the plan and that they should support him in the poll.

In reaction, Jamiat-e-Islami in a statement said that the party has not yet decided to support a presidential candidate or join any election ticket, adding that Qanoni’s remarks – which “he has delivered to figures outside the party and being circulated to media” – were his personal opinion and do not relevant to Jamiat.

Some Jamiat members, however, confirmed and supported Qanoni’s comments.

“Jamiat is not seeking to secure presidential or deputy seats but seeking system change, that is why Haneef Atmar has agreed to Jamiat’s suggestions,” Shamsulhaq Aryanfar, member of Jamiat-e-Islami party.

Atmar’s office did not comment in this regard yet. But sources close to Atmar said high-level talks have been held with Jamiat members to enhance the election ticket.